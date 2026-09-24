‘We want results:’ Federal Heights residents push recall effort amid fallout over city manager

Jim Fenimore said he's getting a lot of “thumbs up” lately as he drives around Federal Heights. It's what's on the back of his truck that is grabbing people's attention.

Large bold letters that state “Fire City Manager Jacquie Halburnt” and “Recall Councilmember Sonia Jensen,” with their photos blown up. Fenimore said he spent roughly $500 on the banner and hopes to move forward with a recall effort against Jensen if she doesn’t soon vote to remove Halburnt.

“This will be driven all over town,” Fenimore said.

Fenimore is one of several Federal Heights residents who have been vocal at City Council meetings for months, demanding the Council take action against Halburnt. In recent weeks, Fenimore and others began to explore recall efforts against council members who did not take action.

“We can’t get the Council to do anything, so it’s up to We the People to make things happen,” Fenimore said.

One of those council members, Bonnie Sellers, resigned. And Councilman Mike Vallero appeared to change his stance at a council meeting earlier this month, leaving the group to set its sights solely on recalling Jensen.

“She’s a rubber stamp,” Fenimore said of Jensen. “She didn't ask any questions. She doesn't represent us, the people.”

Denver7

The issues with city leadership first gained attention in January when the police and fire unions issued a vote of no confidence against Halburnt at a City Council meeting.

Then in April, Police Chief Robert Grado and Fire Chief Marc Mahoney were abruptly fired on Good Friday after receiving a text after 6 p.m. from Halburnt to check their personal emails.

At two subsequent council meetings later in the month, efforts to put Halburnt and City Attorney Bill Hayashi on leave ended without a vote.

Grado and Mahoney are in the process of filing a federal lawsuit against the city, claiming retaliation. The city has disputed those claims.

At the Sept. 15 Council meeting, Vallero asked to add an agenda item to the next meeting on Oct. 6 for an executive session to discuss the city manager’s appointment. He then said that a public vote will follow the discussion.

At the same meeting, Jensen spoke about the effort to recall her.

“When I found out I'm being targeted for a recall because a small faction of people don't like that I'm not doing what they want, I decided to speak up,” she said. “What's best for the city? What happens if Jackie does leave? Where will that leave us?”

Jensen said she was not available to speak with Denver7 Investigates on Thursday. Halburnt also declined to comment.

Fenimore said what happens at the next council meeting will determine the next move.

“We're gonna see how this vote goes. And then if Jacquie leaves, then we'll give Sonia an opportunity to represent us. And if (Halburnt) doesn't, then we'll proceed and go ahead and start collecting signatures,” he said. “We want results. We’re not gonna stand by and just allow this to keep happening.”

Denver7