FEDERAL HEIGHTS, Colo. — The former police and fire chiefs of Federal Heights have filed an intent to sue the city, accusing city leadership of retaliation when they were both fired earlier this year.

In exclusive interviews with Denver7 Investigates, former Police Chief Robert Grado and former Fire Chief Marc Mahoney said they were terminated after challenging the leadership of longtime City Manager Jacquie Halburnt.

▶️ WATCH: Former Federal Heights police and fire chiefs speak with Denver7's Jennifer Kovaleski in exclusive interviews

Fired Federal Heights police and fire chiefs file intent to sue the city

“What happened is not OK,” Grado said. “I don’t deserve this. And neither did Chief Mahoney.”

“I was fired because I came forward and spoke out against the city manager,” Mahoney said.

In the formal legal notice sent to the city, the chiefs claim that they warned leaders about public safety and “chronic understaffing.” They also accused Halburnt of interfering with their departments.

“We had officers that were very upset,” Grado said. “They were worried about their safety. I was worried about their safety.”

Days after a closed-door meeting in October regarding those concerns, the fight went public at a City Council study session.

“At that point, at the end of that council meeting, I did get up and ask for a clear and independent investigation into the city,” Mahoney said. “Myself and the police chief came forward, and we brought a number of concerns — very specific concerns.”

But instead, records show the chiefs would find themselves under investigation.

According to termination letters obtained by Denver7 Investigates, an outside investigator hired by the city found that both chiefs improperly pushed for staffing increases and tried to influence city council through public pressure.

“Every item listed in there was untrue,” Grado said. “And I never had due process.”

Denver7 Former Federal Heights Police Chief Robert Grado

The letters also accuse both Grado and Mahoney of undermining the city’s budget process and violating procedures.

Grado and Mahoney’s attorney sees it differently.

“I believe this was straightforward retaliation,” Attorney Iris Halpern said.

Denver7 Investigates has followed the growing turmoil in the city since January when the police and fire unions publicly backed their chiefs and issued a vote of no confidence in Halburnt.

The chiefs were then fired April 3, a Friday. They received text messages from Halburnt to check their personal email where they learned they had been terminated, according to records obtained by Denver7 Investigates.

An email to staff that was sent at 6:40 p.m. insinuated that both chiefs resigned, which both chiefs say — and records show — was not the case.

Following the firings, multiple council meetings included agenda items and executive sessions to discuss the employment status of Halburnt and City Attorney Bill Hayashi. But one meeting ended with Hayashi cutting off Mayor Pro Tem Doris Peterson while reading a motion because he said it was inappropriate due to procedural issues.

A subsequent meeting ended after councilors returned from an executive session saying they had no consensus on a direction forward.

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RELATED: Adams County DA raises alarm over sudden firings of Federal Heights police and fire chiefs

"This is scandalous,” Grado said. “I think we have an underserved community there that is being taken advantage of, quite honestly, and a council that does not have an understanding of their role.”

Now, Grado and Mahoney said they plan to sue the city, with the notice letter saying they could be seeking more than $1 million.

“It's about accountability. I've never sued anybody in my life,” Grado said. “It's a career that I put my heart and soul into, and I have a true love for the staff and the citizens that we were serving.”

Mahoney added that he has no regrets about speaking up.

“I wake up every single morning knowing that I did the right thing, and I will continue to know that regardless of what happens,” he said.

Denver7 Former Federal Heights Fire Chief Marc Mahoney

City Manager Halburnt has repeatedly denied interview requests and declined to comment, stating the firings were a “confidential personnel matter.” She again declined to comment for this story, citing the pending litigation.

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