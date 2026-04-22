'Kicking the can:' Federal Heights City Council again fails to take action against city manager

FEDERAL HEIGHTS, Colo. — For the second consecutive week, the Federal Heights City Council did not take action against its embattled city manager at a meeting where her employment status was on the agenda, deepening tensions in a community already rattled by recent firings.

During a regular council meeting on Tuesday, Mayor Linda Montoya announced, following an executive session that lasted more than an hour, that there was no consensus on a motion regarding the employment of City Manager Jacquie Halburnt, who was recently the target of a no-confidence vote.

The lack of action and discussion led to passionate public comment from residents expressing dismay and frustration at the council for failing to act or discuss the issue.

“The joke goes on. Unfortunately, it’s not funny,” resident Jim Fenimore said. “You’re just kicking the can down the road.”

Tensions have been high in Federal Heights for months and came to a head less than three weeks ago when Fire Chief Marc Mahoney and Police Chief Robert Grado were abruptly fired late on April 3. An email was sent to city staff announcing the departure of the two chiefs at 6:40 p.m. on the Friday before Easter.

Those tensions kicked off in January when the police and fire unions issued a vote of no confidence in Halburnt.

Tuesday’s meeting came just six days after a special session was called to discuss the employment status of Halburnt and City Attorney Bill Hayashi. That meeting ended with no action and no public discussion.

During last week's meeting — after a 90-minute recess where the council convened in executive session — Mayor Pro Tem Doris Peterson began reading a motion to place Halburnt on paid administrative leave. She was stopped by Hayashi, who said the motion was inappropriate because the agenda only listed a discussion item.

A tense public comment session followed, during which residents expressed frustration with a lack of transparency and action. The meeting ended with Montoya visibly frustrated.

Adams and Broomfield County District Attorney Brian Mason expressed concern over the firing of Grado last week in an interview with Denver7 Investigates. Mason credited Grado with clearing up a backlog of cases that was discovered in the city in 2023.

“I’m deeply concerned about the stability of the Federal Heights Police Department,” Mason said. “I’m deeply concerned about the impact that this could have on community safety.”

Before the council went into executive session on Tuesday, residents came forward during an initial public comment session, demanding that the Council take action against Halburnt and, in some cases, Hayashi as well.

"Please do what's right tonight and vote to put these two people on administrative leave,” Ted May said. “They need to be not here. You need to do that. You are their bosses. They are not your bosses.”

One resident spoke in favor of Halburnt and said the council should admonish Montoya and Peterson for violating the city charter.

“I come before you tonight to ask counsel to do their job and find admonishment for your mayor and mayor pro tem for blatantly violating our city charter,” Sharon Richardson said.

Denver7