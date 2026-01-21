Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Federal Heights first responders issue vote of no confidence in city manager amid rising crime

Assaults in the city have spiked 57% year-to-date, according to recent data from the Federal Heights Police Department.
JACQUIE HALBURNT.png
FEDERAL HEIGHTS, Colo. — Federal Heights first responders have unanimously issued a vote of no confidence in City Manager Jacquie Halburnt as crime rates surge in the community of about 14,000 people.

At a Tuesday night city council meeting, police and fire department unions voiced their concerns surrounding staffing levels, safety and operational resources.

"We've identified ongoing concerns with city manager leadership," said Josh Maikranz, president of Local 4222, a firefighters union.

FEDERAL HEIGHTS COUNCIL MEETING.jpg
Federal Heights police officers and firefighters issue a vote of no confidence in City Manager Jacquie Halburnt.

The union expressed frustration that previous attempts to address these issues with the city manager have gone unresolved.

Some members of the community even called for Halburnt's resignation or for her to be placed on administrative leave.

federal heights_brian trullinger quote.jpg

Police department data reveals concerning crime trends in Federal Heights.

Theft has increased 26.3%, domestic violence has risen 20.7%, and assaults have spiked 57.4% year-to-date, according to a presentation made by the department in January.

Federal Heights_Crime YTD

Long-time resident Brian Trullinger said the community has noticed the changes.

"We've noticed that police have not been coming on calls," he said. "If they do, it takes forever to get here."

He described Federal Heights as a close-knit community where neighbors know each other, but expressed concern about the current situation.

FEDERAL HEIGHTS POLICE.jpg
Federal Heights Police Department

"That's what suffers. It's all of us in the community," Trullinger said.

City Council member Celeste Arner, who represents Ward I, acknowledged the concerns raised by first responders and residents.

"I think we need to take action as soon as possible and investigate," Arner said.

Members of city council said Tuesday night they plan to call an executive session to discuss next steps.

In a statement, Halburnt told Denver7 there is currently an outside third-party investigation taking place. She also wrote, "As this is a personnel issue, I am unable to discuss it.”

Nevertheless, those like Trullinger remain hopeful that community voices will lead to changes in city leadership.

"Hang in there, Federal Heights, because help is on the way, and I'm going to fight for you every step of the way," he said.

