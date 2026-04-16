AURORA, Colo. — On Monday night, roughly 20 people lined up to speak during the public comment section of the Cherry Creek School District Board of Education meeting.

The majority of those people were voicing their disappointment over the fact that more than 150 full-time positions within the district are being eliminated.

"We are met with decisions that make us feel undervalued, unheard and unsafe," said one woman, who is both a parent and staff member.

▶️ Watch: Denver7's Natalie Chuck breaks down why some community members say the wrong employees are paying the price for the cuts

Outrage in Cherry Creek Schools amid layoffs, while assistant superintendent is paid out more than $200k

The cuts, which Interim Superintendent Jennifer Perry is attributing to a need for budget reductions, comes after Denver7 Investigates spoke with insiders who called the culture within the district "toxic."

Following Denver7's reporting, the former superintendent, Chris Smith, resigned.

Denver7 Investigates Cherry Creek superintendent resigns following Denver7 Investigation Tony Kovaleski

Then, Tony Poole, assistant superintendent of special populations, was placed on leave amid an investigation into "allegations of misconduct in the form of insubordination," according to a memo obtained by Denver7 Investigates.

Poole's department is being directly impacted by these layoffs. Many paraprofessionals and counselors are losing their jobs.

An evaluation of the department, initiated in part by Smith and Poole, recommends: "Evaluate positions identified for reduction or elimination with careful consideration of impacts on current staff and students."

According to a letter posted to the district's website by the interim superintendent, the Department of Special Populations has been "overspent, largely due to overstaffing."

"Educators and support staff did not overspend," said Carlye Holladay, President of the Cherry Creek Education Association. "They showed up through a pandemic, through years of being asked to do more with less, and they continue to show up, even fighting for better funding from the state. And yet they are absorbing the consequences."

Earlier this week, Denver7 Investigates learned Poole will retire at the end of June. According to his separation agreement, he will remain on leave and continue to receive a salary of $19,345 per month. On top of his salary, he will be receive a lump-sum payment of $187,925.29 for accumulated leave and an additional $4,039.11.

A spokesperson for the CCSD sent the following statement to Denver7 Investigates:

As stated in the executive summary, Cherry Creek School District demonstrates a strong commitment to supporting students with disabilities through comprehensive programming, highly dedicated staff, and a clear prioritization of student services. The district has made significant investments in special education, mental health, nursing, and related services, which reflects a student-centered philosophy and a willingness to allocate resources where need is greatest.



I would also point you back to Dr. Perry's comments at the board meeting, which I believe you have on video, but are also here:



Our people are our greatest asset. These decisions are not easy, but they are necessary to ensure the long-term strength and stability of our district. Our priority has been to minimize impacts on the classroom wherever possible, including reallocating resources to make investments and reductions where necessary.

Based on student needs, we have reduced the number of mild/moderate paraprofessionals while increasing severe needs paraprofessionals. We continue to work with impacted individuals to find other positions for them where possible.



Along with reductions in staffing, primarily in district departments, we are also pursuing cost-saving measures across areas such as external contracts, supplies, food purchases, travel, and overtime.



By reducing costs and strengthening accountability, we are staying focused on what matters most - educating students and delivering on our promise of excellence for all. For more information about these budget reductions, you can visit the Accountability page on our website.

Abbe Smith, Spokesperson for Cherry Creek Schools

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