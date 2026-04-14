Cherry Creek assistant superintendent to retire while on paid leave, records show

DENVER — A Cherry Creek Schools assistant superintendent, who has been on paid administrative leave since mid-February, will retire at the end of June, according to a separation agreement obtained by Denver7 Investigates.

Assistant Superintendent of Special Populations Tony Poole will remain on administrative leave through June and will continue to receive a salary of $19,345 per month.

On top of that, he will receive a lump-sum payment of $187,925.29 for accumulated leave and an additional $4,039.11. It was not clear in the agreement why he would receive that additional sum.

The separation agreement is dated March 27 and was signed by Poole on April 3. The agreement also states that Poole releases and waives any and all claims, damages, or other fees, actions, or demands he may have against anyone involved with the school district, the district itself, or the board of directors.

Poole was placed on administrative leave on Feb. 11 and was under investigation for allegations of misconduct, including insubordination, according to a previously obtained memo from Denver7 Investigates.

Poole was the second administrator placed on leave in the weeks following the resignation of Superintendent Chris Smith, after a series of Denver7 Investigates reports exposed what insiders called a toxic work culture.

Smith’s wife, Chief Human Resource Officer Brenda Smith, was also placed on paid administrative leave on Feb. 2. Brenda Smith remains on leave.

Chris Smith was also paid out more than $160,000 by the district for his unused sick and vacation time, the district announced in late February.

Denver7’s investigation shed light on what sources said was a culture of fear stemming from the marriage of Chris and Brenda Smith, with those sources saying they had nowhere to go with their complaints because the district's head and HR head were married to one another.

The Cherry Creek School District declined to comment on the agreement.

Denver7