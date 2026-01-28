Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Cherry Creek Superintendent announces retirement following Denver7 Investigation

Chris Smith told principals and staff that he will retire. His last day is Friday
GREENWOOD VILLAGE, Colo. — Cherry Creek Schools Superintendent Chris Smith announced his retirement Wednesday, effective Jan. 30.

A press release from the district states that Smith submitted a letter of resignation to the district’s board of directors, which was accepted during a meeting in executive session on Tuesday.

Multiple sources tell Denver7 Investigates that Smith informed a group of principals and staff on a group call at around 1 p.m. Wednesday.

Smith’s leadership has been at the center of multiple Denver7 Investigates stories over the past two weeks. Informed insiders, including current and former staff members have come forward to expose what they called a “toxic culture” within the district.

They said the relationship of Chris Smith and his wife, Chief Human Resource Officer Brenda Smith, left employees with nowhere to turn if there are problems.

A press release from the district included a statement from Smith that read, “This decision is guided by what has always mattered most to me: students and the long-term strength of this district,” Smith said. “I am incredibly proud to have led a district that truly values every student and works every day to ensure opportunity, belonging, and excellence for all.”

It concluded, “I have full confidence in the district’s future and in the leadership that will carry this work forward. Cherry Creek Schools is in excellent hands.”

Deputy Superintendent Jennifer Perry will serve as interim superintendent, the release stated.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

