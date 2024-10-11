'I'm surprised he's coming.' Aurora residents share their thoughts ahead of Trump's visit

AURORA, Colo. — Denver7 Investigates spent hours at Stanley Marketplace on Wednesday, sitting down with people who live and work in Aurora to ask them about former President Donald Trump coming to town.

Trump will hold a rally at the Gaylord Rockies Resort & Convention Center on Friday afternoon.

Several people stepped in front of Denver7's camera and spoke about their city being thrust into the national spotlight following false claims of a Venezuelan gang takeover.

"I'm surprised he's coming to Aurora based on everything that he's said, but I also think it's a good thing that he's coming to Aurora. I think it's brave of him to come to Aurora," said Steve Idowu.

Steve and Ashley Idowu live in Aurora. When asked if either would attend the rally, Ashley said, "I would love to."

"It came kind of fast, so I have to make sure everything is in line, but I would go," she continued.

In their words: Aurora residents on Trump's visit

Everyone who spoke with Denver7 Investigates had something in common — they believe Aurora is a great place to live.

“I certainly am uncomfortable with some of the negative connotations that have been shared about Aurora but I also think it provides a spotlight on a city that is often underappreciated," said Mark Shaker, a partner at Stanley Marketplace.

Ainslee Reese moved to Aurora a little more than a year ago. Her apartment is not far from Stanley Marketplace and close to the Edge of Lowry apartment complex, which gained notoriety following a viral video that showed men with weapons entering a unit.

“I've never felt unsafe. You know, I've never really. I've walked past it before, and it's just like walking anywhere else. You know, if it was Denver, if it was Boulder, if it was Aurora, you know, personally, I feel safe there," said Reese.

When asked his opinion about former President Trump hosting the rally, Steve said, "The national narrative about Aurora, hopefully when he comes there, he can also change that as well about this place.”