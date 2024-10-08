Former President Trump to visit Aurora on Friday, campaign confirms

DENVER — Former President Donald Trump will visit Aurora on Friday, his campaign confirmed on Monday.

In its announcement, the Trump campaign called Aurora a "war zone," claiming the city has seen an "influx of violent Venezuelan prison gang members from Tren de Aragua."

Trump will deliver remarks during a rally at the Gaylord Rockies Resort & Convention Center on Friday at 1 p.m. Doors open at 10 a.m., and people can register to attend through this link.

Trump’s planned visit comes just over three weeks since the former president vowed to visit Aurora during a New York rally on Sept. 18. He said during an event in Uniondale that he would come to both Aurora and Springfield, Ohio – which has gained national attention over debunked claims that Haitian immigrants were eating residents’ pets – in the ensuing weeks.

"I'm going to go there in the next two weeks,” Trump said. “I'm going to Springfield and I'm going to Aurora. You may never see me again. But that's OK. I’ve got to do what I’ve got to do."

Denver7 has been checking in with city officials since Trump made that claim and was told the city was not aware of any plans to visit.

The former president had referenced Aurora during the presidential debate a week earlier, saying immigrants were “taking over towns” and “taking over buildings.” It was an apparent reference to unsubstantiated claims that Venezuelan gang members had taken over a trio of rundown apartment complexes in Aurora.

We took Trump’s claims to Aurora Mayor Mike Coffman, who said they were “dramatically exaggerated.”

While at least one arrest warrant from November of last year states that gang members “believe they own” one of those complexes – Fitzsimons Place at 1568 Nome Street – residents, city officials and law enforcement have denied such claims.

Attention to the presence of Tren de Aragua members in Aurora exploded when a video went viral of several armed men breaking into an apartment at the Edge of Lowry complex. Police later confirmed that the video was connected to a shooting on Aug. 18 and have since issued warrants for the arrest of all six men in the video.

Police have not linked those men to a gang.

During his New York rally, Trump also attacked Colorado Gov. Jared Polis, calling him “a Democrat governor who's petrified” by the presence of Venezuelan gang members in his state.

Polis responded, labeling Trump’s comments “economically damaging and hurtful lies.”

“If former president Trump does visit, he will find the city of Aurora is a strong, vibrant, and diverse city of more than 400,000 hardworking Coloradans and a wonderful place to live, run a business, raise a family, and retire,” his statement continued. “I hope the former President takes some time and enjoys some of my favorite haunts like Golden Saigon and Stanley Marketplace. In Aurora, as in Colorado, we have people from all over the world who contribute every day to making it the dynamic, amazing place that it is.”

Trump's visit would be his second in three months. He was in Aspen in August for a fundraising event.