Fort Carson soldier sentenced in fake ticket scheme to face state felony charges

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — A Fort Carson soldier who pleaded guilty in military court to a fake ticket scam now faces state felony charges and is the subject of a state gambling investigation.

Denver7 Consumer Investigator Jaclyn Allen exposed the fraud in 2022, but new records obtained by Denver7 Investigates shed new light on the crimes.

Bianca, who asked only to be identified by her first name for fear of retaliation, said her bank statement is misleading.

"Draft Kings. Draft Kings. Draft Kings," she said, reading off the charges. "Draft Kings is a sports betting app, and I have never bet on sports. I don't even care to watch sports."

An arrest affidavit obtained by Denver7 Investigates shows that she is one of the "upwards of 60 victims" saying they met Sgt. Gavin Pobst on a dating site and were defrauded.

"I didn't know that he had a background history with scamming women," Bianca said.

After Denver7 Investigates exposed a fake ticket schemeinvolving Pobst in 2022, Fort Carson authorities launched an investigation.

"So I think y'all made a big impact on it," said Bailie Gipson, who paid Pobst $300 for fake Morgan Wallen tickets and tried to tell the Army about the fraud. "We were getting strung along, and then you did your interview. ...They started reaching out."

In a plea deal last month, Pobst pleaded guilty to larceny and wire fraud. A military judge sentenced him to nine months in military confinement and a bad conduct discharge.

Bianca, who briefly dated Pobst last year, said he stole her banking information and spent her money on sports betting.

According to El Paso County court records, she is not alone.

Investigators found that even after Pobst worked out the military plea deal, he "continued his criminal activity up until the day before he was arrested and placed in military confinement."

The affidavit states Pobst used the money he stole from women to gamble and buy pornography.

Pobst now faces felony charges, including money laundering and identity theft. While he has been banned from some sports betting and dating apps, he is also being investigated by the Colorado Department of Revenue for suspicious gambling, according to the affidavit.

Bianca said it feels like justice may be served, but she still wants to warn other women.

"I feel like this story is being put out there for women to know, this is just a sign for them," she said. "Be cautious."

Timeline of the Gavin Pobst case

In September of 2022, Denver7 Investigates produced two stories — one on Sept. 5, one on Sept. 27 — after we were contacted by victims of Gavin Pobst, a Fort Carson soldier. They said they connected with Pobst on dating apps and he sold them concert tickets, saying he was unable to attend because he was “being deployed.” Those tickets were fake.

In our first story, we heard from victims. In the second story, Fort Carson confirmed to Denver7 Investigates that it was investigating the case.

On April 26 of this year, Pobst was convicted by a military judge for larceny, violating a general order and wire fraud. He was sentenced to 270 days in jail, forfeiture of $1,000 per month for two months and a bad military discharge, per a Fort Carson spokesperson.

Earlier this month, the Fourth Judicial District in El Paso County also filed charges for money laundering, identity theft and criminal impersonation.

He has hearings scheduled for Wednesday and Thursday.

