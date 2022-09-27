Fort Carson launches investigation into concert ticket scam following Contact Denver7 report

FORT CARSON, Colo. — Contact Denver7 is getting results after reporting on the lack of response to allegations a Fort Carson soldier was selling fake concert tickets.

Since then, investigators with Fort Carson's Criminal Investigation Division (CID) have been reaching out to victims, who say the investigation is being re-launched.

"I'm glad it's finally taken place because before, it felt like we were trying for nothing," said victim Bailie Gipson. "And now, since you covered the story, it seems like it's taken off."

Gipson said she paid someone going by Gavin Pobst hundreds of dollars for fake Morgan Wallen tickets at the beginning of the year.

"He had sent me pictures of him in his uniform, like live pictures," she said. "And he was like, "Well, I can't go because I'm getting deployed." And I felt really bad for him at the time.'"

Gipson joined the "Victims of Gavin Pobst" Facebook group to share her story and found dozens of others with similar stories.

"I figured, you know, this is a fellow military person and, you know, I can trust them," said Molly Hobbs, who paid Gavin Pobst $450 for Morgan Wallen tickets. "I ended up showing up to the concert the day of and was told that it wasn't a valid ticket."

A Fort Carson spokesperson confirmed an investigation in a statement to Contact Denver7:

“We can confirm that Sgt. Gavin Pobst is a Fort Carson Soldier assigned to the 3rd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 4th Infantry Division; however, since this is an ongoing investigation we cannot provide any further details at this time. Fort Carson is working closely with the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office on this case, and we will continue to assist as necessary.”

Contact Denver7 wanted to know if this was a scammer posing as a soldier, but victim Kelsey Kingston said she actually knows Pobst and spoke to him on the phone before purchasing the fake tickets.

Pobst has not responded to our requests for comment or previous reporting.

"I'm very happy that there's like some light coming to this," said Hobbs. "I think it's something that they definitely need to get to the bottom of, and he definitely needs to pay for what he's done to so many people."

