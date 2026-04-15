Adams County DA raises alarm over sudden firings of Federal Heights police and fire chiefs

ADAMS COUNTY, Colo. — The district attorney for Adams and Broomfield counties is raising serious concerns after the sudden firings of Federal Heights’ police and fire chiefs earlier this month.

District Attorney Brian Mason said those moves could undermine safety and trust in the community.

Mason explained that the city, which is just 2 square miles and home to roughly 14,000 people, is chronically underfunded.

“I'm deeply concerned about the stability of the Federal Heights Police Department,” Mason said in an exclusive interview with Denver7 Investigates. “I'm deeply concerned about the impact that this could have on community safety.”

Watch Denver7 Investigates interview with the district attorney about these two firings, and learn what's next, in the video below.

Adams County DA alarmed by sudden firings of Federal Heights police, fire chiefs

On April 3, Federal Heights Police Chief Robert Grado and Fire Chief Marc Mahoney were abruptly fired, according to police and fire unions. City staff were informed of the move in an email that was sent at 6:40 p.m. on a Friday night.

Local Federal Heights fire and police chiefs are out Kaylee Harter

The email, obtained by Denver7 Investigates, noted that the two chiefs had resigned, but statements from both fire and police unions said both chiefs were fired without warning.

The email said that Karl Ballard would serve as interim chief of police and Finance Director Tim Weitzman would oversee the fire department.

District Attorney Mason said former Chief Grado had turned the police department around in recent years, after he was made aware of a backlog of cases in 2023.

Denver7 District Attorney Brian Mason and Denver7 Investigates' Jenn Kovaleski

“We had victims of crime, serious crimes, sexual assaults, who had no contact with the police department for years,” Mason said, adding that he was not aware of any issues that would have warranted Grado’s firing.

After Grado became chief, Mason said the backlog started clearing up and Grado was re-engaging with victims and recruiting “top-notch” officers, despite having limited resources.

“He provided stability. He provided expertise. He provided leadership, and now he's gone,” Mason said. “That's a huge concern to me.”

At a Federal Heights City Council meeting the following Tuesday, the council did not discuss the firings, but multiple citizens spoke during public comment, including Ken Murphy, husband of the city's mayor, Linda Montoya.

He noted that the mayor – who missed the meeting because she was sick – learned of the firings from a Denver7 story.

Federal Heights Federal Heights first responders issue vote of no confidence in city manager Claire Lavezzorio

Tensions were brewing between first responders and some city leaders for some time. In January, police and firefighters unanimously issued a vote of no confidence in City Manager Jacquie Halburnt.

The unions also called on the city council to investigate Halburnt, accusing her of failing to lead and not providing enough resources.

Halburnt declined an interview for this story, but sent a written statement, calling the situation a “personnel matter, not a City Council matter.”

Halburnt's full statement to Denver7 Investigates is below:

“Regarding the former Chiefs, this is a confidential administrative personnel matter, not a City Council issue, and I am unable to comment further. With respect to the District Attorney, neither he nor his office identified the case backlog. It was uncovered in 2023 by a consultant retained by the city. Upon discovery, the City acted promptly to address the issue, including hiring an investigations manager to work with staff. The backlog has since been fully resolved. The City Council was notified immediately following the termination of the Chiefs.” - Jacquie Halburnt, Federal Heights city manager

The police and fire unions said in a statement that they are “deeply troubled by the lack of transparency following the termination of both chiefs.”

Late Tuesday, the city posted an agenda for a special city council meeting, where it states it will discuss the employment status of both Halburnt and City Attorney Bill Hayashi.

Mason said strong leaders are needed in the city, and said it had one in Grado. He added that his message to city leaders in Federal Heights is that public safety should be the No. 1 priority.

“The City of Federal Heights needs to have leaders of integrity at every level and especially as chief of police,” he said. “I'm bewildered by his termination and by what message that sends to victims of crime in the city of Federal Heights."

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