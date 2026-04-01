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Federal trial against Boulder terror attack suspect delayed as defense combs through evidence

Mohamed Sabry Soliman, 46, is accused of throwing molotov cocktails into a crowd of demonstrators along the Pearl Street Mall, ultimately killing one woman.
Boulder Attack
Robyn Cochran-Ragland (left), David Zalubowski/AP
This combination of photos shows a courtroom sketch of Mohamed Sabry Soliman, left, and a woman placing flowers at a memorial where Soliman is accused of launching an attack during a pro-Israel demonstration in Boulder, Colorado.
Boulder Attack
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DENVER — A new motion filed in federal court reveals the mounting evidence the government is producing against the man accused of plotting and carrying out a deadly terror attack in Boulder last summer.

Mohamed Sabry Soliman, 46, is accused of throwing molotov cocktails into a crowd of demonstrators along the Pearl Street Mall, ultimately killing one woman.

This week, a federal judge granted the defense's unopposed motion to pause the clock on Soliman's right to a speedy trial again, pushing the new trial date to Nov. 30 at 9 a.m.

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According to the motion, the government has presented more than 800-pages of discovery, including written material, cell phone data, and records from Google. The defense says a significant amount of the cell phone discovery is in Arabic and counsel will need to retain a translator to decipher the information.

The motion also states that the U.S. Department of Justice is considering whether to seek the death penalty against Soliman.

Defense is also continuing to interview possible trial witnesses, according to the documents.

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The firebombing attack last summer killed one woman and injured 14 other people, plus a dog. The attack seemingly targeted a group demonstrating in front of the Boulder County Courthouse that day to call for the release of the Israeli hostages in Gaza. Soliman reportedly threw a couple of Molotov cocktails at the crowd as he shouted, “Free Palestine!”

Soliman is facing a dozen federal charges, the majority of which involve accusations of hate crimes.

He also has a pending case in Boulder, facing more than 100 state charges. Soliman is slated to make a court appearance for a hearing in Boulder in the morning on May 7.

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