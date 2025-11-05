Boulder firebomb attack suspect pleads not guilty to more than 100 state charges

BOULDER, Colo. — The man accused of killing one person and injuring more than a dozen others in a firebomb attack on peaceful demonstrators in Boulder this spring pleaded not guilty to over 100 state charges in Boulder District Court on Wednesday.

Mohamed Sabry Soliman, 45, of Colorado Springs, appeared in a wheelchair for his arraignment hearing after waiving his right to a preliminary hearing back in July.

He faces 184 counts in Boulder District Court, including murder, attempted murder, and assault charges, and pleaded not guilty in late June to 12 hate crime and other federal charges filed against him.

Investigators allege the suspect intended to kill a group of demonstrators who were calling for the release of Israeli hostages in Gaza in front of the Boulder County Courthouse on June 1 by throwing Molotov cocktails at them as he shouted, “Free Palestine!”

Prosecutors said evidence retrieved from his vehicle included a written document in which the suspect allegedly called for the expulsion of Zionists from Jerusalem, where he also described Israel as a “cancer entity.” Prosecutors said the document was proof enough that he targeted the demonstrators because of their perceived or actual connection to Israel.

Denver7 Investigates Boulder terror suspect, in court Thursday, could still face more federal charges Natalie Chuck

“The defendant… stated that he hoped he had ‘…burned [sic] them all. I killed [sic] them all. This was my dream,’” a federal indictment against the suspect reads.

His attorneys have argued the suspect’s alleged targets were not based on their “perceived national origin,” but instead on the fact they were “Zionists,” who they described as people with a certain political belief. An attack motivated by someone’s political views is not considered a hate crime under federal law.

State prosecutors have identified 29 people who are considered victims of the attack, including 13 who were physically injured. The others were nearby and are considered victims because they could have been hurt. A dog was also injured in the attack, so the suspect has also been charged with animal cruelty in the state case against him.

Jury selection in the trial against the defendant is slated to start July 10, 2026, with the trial set to get underway on July 13.

A motions hearing is scheduled for May 7, 2026.