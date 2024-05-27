'Disaster waiting to happen': Neighbors want changes to abandoned Denver properties

DENVER — For years, neighbors have called the City of Denver to complain about a corner property on South Lincoln Street. Now, the city is in the process of deeming the home "neglected and derelict."

Francis Pombar calls 749 S. Lincoln St. a "disaster waiting to happen." He has lived a few doors down since 2013.

"All you have to do is throw a match at it and it's gone," said Pombar, referring to the wood boards covering the windows and doors of the home.

Both Pombar and another neighbor across the street described a pattern of watching people break-into the home and squatters take it over.

"We have seen people break-in, break-out, and by the time you call the police, they're gone," said Pombar.

Combing through data, Denver7 found more than a dozen 311 calls relating to the property since 2019. Records from the City of Denver show the owner of 749 S. Lincoln St. has been cited five times for code violations since 2020.

A spokesperson for the city's community planning and development department confirmed that on May 16, "the city began the process of placing this building on the neglected and derelict buildings list."

According to the website, "These properties cause safety and quality-of-life problems for neighborhoods."

As a result of this recent step by the city, the owner could face tens of thousands of dollars in fines. However, Pombar wants to see the property demolished.

"I'm very concerned about our welfare and the safety of this neighborhood. Because it's not getting any better," said Pombar.

Denver7 called multiple phone numbers associated with the property owner to ask questions. We are still waiting to hear back.

Other properties on S. Lincoln appear to be in similar, run-down states.

Last August, a fourplex on the street exploded and it remains in pieces nearly one year later.

On Monday, Denver7 confirmed a Total Demolition permit application for the property has been filed with the city.

