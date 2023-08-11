One person injured after explosion at fourplex in Denver's Washington Park West neighborhood

DENVER — One person suffered minor injuries after an explosion at a fourplex in Denver's Washington Park West neighborhood Thursday evening.

Denver Fire Department crews were dispatched around 6:06 p.m. to reports of an explosion in the 400 block of South Lincoln Street. Three units were impacted.

One person was taken to the hospital with minor injuries, according to Captain JD Chism, public information officer with Denver Fire. Residents were in the building at the time of the explosion, but everyone has been accounted for, Chism told media crews.

First responders at the scene told Denver7 one dog was rescued, but another was found deceased.

Denver Fire provides preliminary information after explosion in Denver neighborhood

Xcel Energy is working to shut off power and gas to the structure. Once that happens, firefighters will be able to enter the building.

Chism said the department can't say what caused the explosion at this time. Fire crews are using thermal imaging cameras and meters to check for gas. A drone team is also responding to the scene to help with the investigation.

The building to the south of the fourplex was also impacted by the explosion. It is unclear at this time if residents will be allowed back in the building, Chism said.

Neighbors in the surrounding area do not need to be concerned, Chism said Thursday evening. He said residents up and down South Lincoln will experience gas and power outages.

“We won't leave the scene until we search and get our meters into some of the adjacent buildings to make sure that there's no gas and there's no hazards," Chism said.

People should avoid the Broadway/Lincoln area between Virginia and Alameda.

This is a developing story and will be updated.