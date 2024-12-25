Denver7 Investigates Special Report: Holding the powerful accountable

Denver7 Investigates and investigative reporters Tony Kovaleski and Natalie Chuck have worked this year to hold those in power accountable. This half-hour special will highlight some of the top stories of the past 12 months.

In October, Kovaleski first reported on a Colorado Bureau of Investigation agent who was captured on body-worn camera using a racial slur while on an assignment. The stories detail allegations from informed sources that he received preferential treatment and leniency due to a decades-long friendship with CBI Director Chris Schaefer.

Also, in August, Chuck heard from insiders at a Denver elementary school who all stated that there was a second-grade teacher who had been reported to be drinking on the job during the 2023-24 school year. Sources, who spoke in silhouette out of fear of retaliation, said Columbian Elementary School Principal Drew Hall was informed in November of this, but failed to act. The teacher was only removed in April after another staff member had called Safe2Tell.

Shortly after that story, Hall was placed on administrative leave. Later, Denver7 Investigates confirmed she is no longer employed by Denver Public Schools.

Lastly, there’s the story of Riggs, a formerDenver Sheriff’s K-9 that was slated for euthanasia. But after concerns raised by Denver7 Investigates and others, Riggs was saved and now has a new home.

