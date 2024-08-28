DPS principal placed on leave after Denver7 investigation into suspected drunk teacher

DENVER — The principal of Columbian Elementary School in Denver was placed on paid administrative leave following a Denver7 Investigation into a suspected drunk teacher at the school.

Denver Public Schools officials notified parents of Drew Hall’s leave Tuesday, writing in an email that “This is standard procedure until a matter is resolved or an investigation is complete.” They did not disclose the nature of the matter, citing privacy concerns.

This comes after Denver7 Investigates sat down with several whistleblowers Thursday who alleged a second-grade teacher – who we are choosing not to name – was intoxicated for months on the job last school year.

Denver7 Investigates Staff alleges DPS teacher was drinking on the job, and admin knew for months Natalie Chuck

Staff members who spoke with Denver7 Investigates claim concerns about the teacher were brought to Hall for several months, and they believe no action was taken. They allege nothing was done until a teacher called Safe2Tell.

DPS could not provide any further details regarding Tuesday’s action.