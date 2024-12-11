Denver elementary school principal no longer employed at DPS following investigation into teacher

DENVER — A Denver elementary school principal who was accused of turning a blind eye to allegations of a teacher drinking on the job will not be returning to the school.

Denver7 Investigates confirmed with Denver Public Schools (DPS) that Columbian Elementary School Principal Drew Hall is no longer employed by the district.

Hall was placed on paid administrative leave in late August, just days after a Denver7 Investigates report where multiple whistleblowers from the school came forward to report claims that a second-grade teacher was intoxicated at school but nothing was done for months.

The sources claimed Hall knew about this but failed to act. The teacher was only removed after a staff member finally called Safe2Tell, a state resource to report safety issues anonymously.

A spokesperson for DPS confirmed to Denver7 that its investigation into Hall was complete. Parents were informed of the news on Tuesday via a letter that stated, "It is our priority to keep you informed about events that impact our school and students. In August, Principal Drew Hall was placed on paid administrative leave. We are writing to inform you that Principal Hall will not be returning to Columbian Elementary."

Columbian is one of seven DPS schools slated for closure at the end of this school year due to declining enrollment. One parent who wished to remain anonymous spoke to Denver7 Investigates by phone Tuesday afternoon, saying that many parents are upset by the pending closure and feel Hall is to blame.

Denver Public Schools provided a statement on Tuesday that reads, “In August, Columbian Elementary Principal Drew Hall was placed on paid administrative leave which is standard procedure until a matter is resolved or an investigation is complete. Effective December 10, 2024, Principal Hall will not be returning to Columbian Elementary. Because this is a personnel matter, we are not able to provide additional details.”

