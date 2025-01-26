ADAMS COUNTY, Colo. — The Drug Enforcement Administration detained roughly 50 people in Adams County early Sunday morning at what the special agent in charge called an invitation-only Tren de Aragua party.

Denver7 Investigates' cameras exclusively captured video around 5:45 a.m. along the 6600 block of Federal Boulevard in Adams County, showing agents rounding up people and escorting them onto a bus.

Most of the people detained are undocumented residents and are now in the custody of U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement.

According to Special Agent in Charge Jonathan Pullen, the DEA was executing a federal search warrant at a vacant property where a large group had been gathering to party for several months.

Pullen said TdA gang members and associates posted about the gathering on social media.

"TdA affiliated gang members and associates sent out invitations over social media to come to a party at this location tonight," he said.

The operation started at 9 p.m. on Saturday, and agents moved into the property around 3 a.m.

Drugs, money, and weapons were found during the raid, including crack and cocaine, according to Pullen.

Pullen said the Adams County operation was part of an ongoing investigation and a broader DEA campaign targeting the Venezuelan gang.

"What we're here today for was an ongoing DEA investigation. As you know, we've been targeting the TdA. DEA has been working on TdA for a number of months here in Denver, and so this was a part of that long-term operation," Pullen said.

When Denver7 Investigates arrived, the northbound lanes of Federal Boulevard were closed.

This is a developing story. Denver7 Investigates will have updates on-air and online.

TdA invitation-only party: DEA raid in Adams County ends in 50 arrests, including some Venezuelan gang members

Denver7