Defense attorneys in Yuma County murder case announce their intent to withdraw

Defense attorneys for the man accused of murdering a 25-year-old woman in Yuma told the court Thursday that they intend to withdraw from the case due to a conflict of interest.

This comes just weeks after the trial of Clifton Boggess was delayed after prosecutors said they had “newly discovered evidence,” while they were in the middle of jury selection.

At a subsequent hearing last month where the trial was rescheduled for November, defense attorneys said they had a potential conflict of interest with a new witness.

On Thursday, after discussing a motion the defense filed, District Attorney Travis Sides stated that he fully intended to call this witness at the trial. The defense said that they had spent hours looking for a way to remain on the case, but would ethically have to withdraw if this witness was called.

Judge Dina Christiansen said she wanted the defense to submit their intent to withdraw in writing and the court would then seek to find Boggess new counsel.

Boggess, 63, faces multiple charges, including first-degree murder, connected with the death of 25-year-old Britani Meek.

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Denver7 Investigates has followed the case against Clifton Boggess for years.

Meek was reported missing in October 2023 from Yuma. Nearly one month after she disappeared, on Nov. 22, 2023, law enforcement found her body but did not immediately reveal where or how they found her.

Boggess will be back in court at 10 a.m. June 29.

Denver7