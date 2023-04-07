DENVER — The Denver East High School shooter who wounded two faculty members last month was one of at least 20 who were on a daily pat-down procedure when entering a district high school, Denver7 Investigates learned.

The alleged gunman, 17, shot two deans during a pat-down on March 22. The victims, Jearld Mason and Eric Sinclair, survived the shooting. The suspect's body was found later that night in Park County after an apparent suicide.

Through open records requests, Denver7 learned that Denver Public Schools does not keep records of who or how many students are on a pat-down procedure. However, emails obtained shed light on numbers at a few of the area’s high schools.

On the day of the shooting, records show two students in addition to the suspect were patted down daily at Denver East High School. Denver North High School had 12 students patted down and Abraham Lincoln High School had six students on the policy.

Three high schools — George Washington, Denver South and Denver School of the Arts — did not have any students receiving pat-downs that day.

At least 20 students on pat-down protocol in Denver high schools, records show

Sources specified that students may be put on a pat-down protocol because they are deemed a danger to themselves or others.

“I think it’s something that parents should be concerned about,” Denver Police Chief Ron Thomas told Denver7 Investigates. “I would want to ask some questions. I would certainly want to know how these safety measures take place.”

Thomas confirmed that since school resource officers have returned to the district, they can only conduct a pat-down if they have received a tip and there is probable cause. Otherwise, pat-downs are conducted by staff.

Officers are allowed to observe and respond if needed during a pat-down.

“Certainly, I think it’s helpful that you will have SROs in the school,” Thomas said.