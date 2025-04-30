Town of Windsor deems areas of Future Legends Sports Complex unsafe, forces closure of some facilities

WINDSOR, Colo. — The Town of Windsor has deemed areas of the Future Legends Sports Complex unsafe, forcing the closure of some facilities.

The developers behind the northern Colorado sports complex filed for bankruptcy in October 2024.

On Monday, the Town of Windsor declined to renew the temporary certificates of occupancy (TCOs) for the sports dome, collegiate stadium and pickleball courts on site. The three areas can no longer operate or host events.

A sign posted by the town at the entrance to the complex warns visitors that these areas of the facility were "deemed unsafe."

Denver7 News

"We started issuing the TCOs back in January of 2023, based on the representation that they would finish the project, that they would be done with the buildings... If they made progress, we wouldn't be having this conversation," Windsor Town Manager Shane Hale told Denver7 Tuesday.

Hale said issues with lighting, inadequate fencing around bodies of water, and sanitation issues in restrooms weren't addressed, forcing the town to deny the TCO renewal for the three facilities.

"We have to err on the side of public safety," said Hale.

Tanner Hayes, whose son plays soccer at Future Legends, appreciates the town's focus on safety but is concerned about the implications for youth sports.

"It was really awesome to be able to have the indoor facilities especially in spring sports when the weather as everyone knows in Colorado can be very adverse and unpredictable," said Hayes.

He said without the sports dome in use, it will force teams to find other indoor solutions in northern Colorado, where options are few and far between.

"We’re going to have to be creative and come up with space so they can all practice and compete," Hayes said.

Jeff Katofsky, the owner of Future Legends Sports Complex, issued a statement defending the facility's safety.

"Future Legends is safe. It is safe to play. The Town of Windsor deemed it so in issuing Temporary Certificates of Occupancy in January 2023. By doing so and continuing renewing those certificates for close to two and a half years, the Town of Windsor, the Town continue to certify the safety of those areas at Future Legends," Katofsky said. "Nothing has changed, other than progress and improvements, for almost 2 and 1⁄2 years. Except now the Town of Windsor, for reasons that are subject to litigation, has changed its mind."



Read Katofsky's full statement below

Despite the ongoing disagreement regarding the conditions of the complex, Hale remains optimistic about its potential.

"I think it has a lot of potential for attraction. It just hasn't lived up to that potential yet," Hale said. "I think the next steps are for them to come in, get their building permits updated, and to finish their project."