Developers of Windsor's Future Legends Sports Complex file for bankruptcy

WINDSOR, Colo. — There's even more trouble for the Future Legends Sports Complex. The developers behind the massive sports facility in Windsor have filed for bankruptcy, according to court documents.

Now, families wonder if they'll need to find a new place to practice and play.

Spending time at the baseball fields is a family affair for Kirk Gautier.

"It’s a great place for us, for an opportunity to get together, kind of watch him develop as he continues to grow in his baseball skills," said Gautier, who watched his grandson play baseball Thursday evening.

But now, families at the Windsor complex worry its future may be in limbo after its developers filed for bankruptcy this week.

Future Legends complex provides fields for future stars in Northern Colorado

Court documents were filed in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court in Nevada on Tuesday. According to Jeff Katoksy, who's listed as a managing member of Future Legends 5 LLC., nearly $10.5 million is owed to various entities.

"Every time we’ve been here, it’s a packed complex... Are they not generating enough revenue to keep the fields up and running?" asked Gautier.

It hasn't always been a field of dreams for the property, which was poised to bring in sports teams from across the country. In September, a Weld County judge put the facility under receivership after millions in loans went unpaid.

"The hope is they find a way to keep it together," said Gautier.

Denver7 took the community's concerns to Windsor's Town Manager Shane Hale.

"What I thought it would be is what I think it will be someday," said Hale. "I think eventually it's going to achieve its dream."

When asked about what concerns they have regarding the bankruptcy filing, Hale responded, "Honestly, I don’t know enough about the bankruptcy filing to answer that question."

Hale insisted the town isn't giving up on the project and there's constant communication with the complex's developer.

"We would like to maintain our programming on-site, and so far nobody has told us that’s not a possibility," said Hale.

While families wait for answers, Gautier hopes there's a future for the complex that's opened the door for youth sports in northern Colorado.

"The goal is maybe in the summertime you get more people, more tournaments in here, and generate some revenue that they could turn this place around," said Gautier.