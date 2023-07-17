Future Legends complex provides fields for future stars in Northern Colorado

WINDSOR — You have heard about the Field of Dreams in Iowa. In Windsor, they are building fields of dreams. Plural.

It’s the Future Legends complex and it is massive. There will ultimately be 12-to-13 baseball fields, 14 soccer pitches, a combined 20 outdoor pickleball and volleyball courts and a modern stadium that will house professional baseball and soccer teams.

“We have had a dream to build something like this for so long. We, as a family, have been in professional sports for 20 years,” said executive director or operations Casey Katofsky. “To be able to find a location where we could put everything in one place that made sense, it was a no-brainer for us.”

Former Rockies fan favorite Ryan Spilborghs is a co-founder of the complex. Jeff Katofsky, Casey’s father, is the founder. The idea hatched in 2018. There have been issues and delays, but nothing has sapped the passion for this venture.

“I think the best part about this project for me is the support we have had from the community. Windsor has been really supportive,” Spilborghs said. “And (we’ve had) the support of friends and family and former teammates who are involved in an equity position.”

The Hailstorm and Owlz will play in the new stadium next season. It will seat between 6,000 to 7,500, while accommodating 15,000 for concerts. The Miracle Field will be centrally located near the hub of the complex.

There will eventually be dorms for youth teams attending travel tournaments, a hotel and several restaurants.

The breathtaking bubble is operational. It is 167,000 square feet with a 96-foot-high ceiling. It houses turf fields, basketball, and volleyball courts.

“I love where we are right now. I am grounded where my feet are,” said Spilborghs, who pursued a master’s degree in business at DU to help him navigate the complexities of this venture. “But I can’t wait to see what this thing ends up evolving into.”