Thornton city leaders look for safer road solutions after crash killed four family members in November

THORNTON, Colo. — It's a tragedy that shook the community last month — four members of a family were killed in a crash in Thornton, leaving two brothers without their parents or sisters after a speeding driver crashed into the family’s SUV.

Now, city leaders want to find solutions to prevent heartbreaking crashes like this one.

That tragedy, along with several other recent crashes, have left the community reeling and concerned about safety on Thornton streets.

While the city was already working on a traffic study ahead of its Vision Zero Action Plan, which aims to eliminate fatal and serious crashes in Thornton, leaders are giving residents a chance to offer input on making roads as safe as possible.

According to CDOT data, 42 people were killed in crashes on Thornton’s streets and another 222 were seriously injured between 2018 and 2022.

Of the 264 that were killed or seriously hurt:



29 were walking

12 were bicycling

223 were in a vehicle at the time of the crash

The city conducted the traffic study as part of its Vision Zero Action Plan currently in development.

Washington Street is concerning to folks, City of Thornton traffic engineer Darrell Alston told Denver7.

“As far as the development of the Vision Zero Action Plan, we developed what's called a High Injury Network and a High Risk Network. And these networks look at corridors where there's a high frequency of severe crashes, or a potential for high frequency of severe crashes. And Washington Street is one of those corridors on that network of streets,” Alston said.

Traffic safety is one of the top concerns that’s come up with residents as Thornton City Council Member Kathy Henson has gone door-to-door in the community, with speeding being the main concern for drivers.

“Speeding is generally the first thing we hear, and now that has expanded into concern over people not following the rules on the road regarding stop signs and street lights at major intersections," Henson said.

Now the city is considering several solutions, including adding red light cameras at two intersections, E 88th Ave. and Washington Street and E 120th Ave. and Colorado Boulevard, as well as looking at reconfiguring intersections and turn lanes, signal coordination and timing.

“The pilot program for the red light and speeding cameras is 2025, so that will be coming early next year. We've already allocated those funds to secure the cameras and get those up so that we because we want to start gathering that data right away, because the sooner we have that data, we can show people - this is how people are driving. And you know, are you part of the problem, or are you part of the solution?” Henson said.

The city has released its Vision Zero Action Plan draft online.

Those living in Thornton have the chance to give their input ahead of the next council meeting on Nov. 19.

