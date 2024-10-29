Sedan ran into SUV, causing gas tank to rupture and catch fire, killing 4 members of family: Thornton PD says

THORNTON, Colo. — An initial Thornton Police Department investigation found a Subaru sedan ran into a Ford SUV, causing the SUV's gas tank to rupture and catch fire, killing four members of a Colorado family Saturday night.

The Ford SUV that the family was driving was stopped at a red light on northbound Washington Street at Thornton Parkway around 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Thornton police said in a news release Tuesday.

22-year-old Daniel Díaz and his 20-year-old brother Adam told Denver7 over the weekend, their parents and two younger sisters were headed to Walmart to get groceries.

While the family was waiting for the light to turn green, the driver of a Subaru sedan sped toward that intersection, according to Thornton police's Tuesday news release. It collided with the back of the family's Ford SUV, starting the fire.

Robert Garrison

Daniel said he received an SOS notification on his iPhone that his sister Nataly was involved in a crash.

“I get a message, the notification on my phone saying that my little sister was detected in a crash," Daniel said. "That's when I ran out. I went to my car. I called my brother.”

When Daniel and Adam arrived at the scene, they saw the flames and quickly realized the worst.

"I was able to see my dad on the driver's seat," Adam told Denver7. "Once I saw he was there and he wasn’t moving, that's kind of when I knew.”

Adam and Daniel told Denver7, their parents — Francisco Díaz and Beatriz Núñez — and their sisters — 15-year-old Paola and 10-year-old Nataly — were declared dead at the scene. The driver of the Subaru was taken to a nearby hospital with serious injuries, but Thornton police said there is still no update on the driver's condition.

A Chrysler van was also hit in the crash, but the driver was not injured.

Sam Peña

Thornton police traffic investigators continue to look into the crash. Anyone with information on what happened is asked to called the Thornton Police Department at 720-977-5150.

If you'd like to help Adam and Daniel, their family has set up a GoFundMe page. They're hoping to raise $30,000 to provide the brothers with financial stability and emotional support.