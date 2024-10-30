'I was helpless:' Witness of fatal crash in Thornton describes the tragic scene

THORNTON, Colo — Delia Luevanos was heading to a Halloween party Saturday night, when she witnessed a fiery crash, that killed four family members at an intersection.

"I drive that road every day," said Luevanos. "I was at the light, all of a sudden I see a black car speed past."

After noticing a black Subaru speed past her, Luevanos said the next few moments were a shock. She said the Subaru crashed into the back of an SUV, sending both vehicles skidding around 25 feet into the intersection. Within seconds, Luevanos saw an explosion and massive flames.

"When the explosion happened, the black car literally jumped," said Luevanos. "It was traumatizing to watch."

Daniel Díaz, 22, and his brother Adam, 20, confirmed to Denver7 over the weekend that the crash killed their parents — Francisco Díaz and Beatriz Núñez — and their sisters — 15-year-old Paola and 10-year-old Nataly — who were heading to Walmart for groceries.

The Thornton Police Department said the family was stopped at a red light on northbound Washington Street at Thornton Parkway, around 7:30 p.m. Saturday when the driver of the black Subaru struck the back of the family's Ford SUV.

Thornton Colorado brothers mourn loss of their family, killed in fiery Thornton crash Sam Peña

The crash caused the Ford's gas tank to rupture, which sparked the fire, police said.

Daniel said he received an SOS notification on his iPhone that his sister Nataly was involved in a crash.

“I get a message — the notification on my phone saying that my little sister was detected in a crash," Daniel said. "That's when I ran out. I went to my car. I called my brother.”

When Daniel and Adam arrived at the scene, they saw the flames and quickly realized the worst.

"I was able to see my dad on the driver's seat," Adam told Denver7. "Once I saw he was there and he wasn’t moving, that's kind of when I knew.”

Colorado brothers mourn the loss of their family killed in Thornton crash

Luevanos said in the aftermath of the crash, her husband and nearby witnesses tried to help the family. Unfortunately, she said the black subaru's positioning pinned the doors, rendering them unable to help the family escape.

Additionally, she said the flames quickly engulfed the car, making rescue impossible.

"I was helpless, there was a lot of people trying to help, but we couldn't do anything," said Luevanos.

Although she was unable to help the family, Luevanos said she spoke to several family members since the crash. She tried to provide them comfort and is speaking to police in the hopes of helping the investigation.

"I told them that it happened in an instant," said Luevanos. "Their loved ones did not suffer.”

If you'd like to help Adam and Daniel, their family has set up a GoFundMe page. They've so far raised more than $100,000 to provide the brothers with financial stability and emotional support.