Reward for 2022 Longmont pregnancy center arson and vandalism increases after three years with no arrest

LONGMONT, Colo. — The reward for the 2022 vandalism and arson of a Christian-centered crisis pregnancy center has increased after three years with no arrest, the FBI Denver Division announced Wednesday.

The arson occurred on June 25, 2022 at Life Choices, a few hours after a U.S. Supreme Court ruling overturned Roe v. Wade.

The building was vandalized with pro-choices messages, including one that read, "if abortions aren't safe, neither are you." The building also had fire and smoke damage.

Life Choices, according to its website, describes itself as a "Christ-centered ministry providing education, support, healing, and limited medical services for sexual life choices." It offers client support, sex and pregnancy education, free pregnancy tests and ultrasounds, abortion pill information, post-abortion support and healing. It specifically outlines on its website "Life Choices does not perform or refer for abortions or emergency contraceptives."

The FBI Denver Division is now offering a reward of up to $25,000 for information leading to the identification, arrest and conviction of the suspect or suspects in the vandalism and arson.

Anyone with a potential tip is asked to call 1-800-CALL-FBI or submit online here.

The FBI increased the reward from the initial $10,000 when the incident first happened, to $17,000 in November of 2022. In 2023, the FBI announced it would increase the reward to $17,500.

