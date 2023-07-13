Reward increased again for information on arson at Longmont Christian-centered crisis pregnancy center

LONGMONT, Colo. — Authorities have once again increased the reward for information regarding a 2022 arson at a Christian-centered crisis pregnancy center in Longmont.

The arson occurred between 2:45 and 3:30 a.m. on June 25, 2022, at Life Choices, located at 20 Mountain View Avenue — a few hours after a U.S. Supreme Court ruling overturned Roe v. Wade.

Life Choices is described on its website as a Christ-centered ministry that “helps women and men who are in need of free services related to pregnancy and sexual health.” It offers client support, sex and pregnancy education, free pregnancy tests and ultrasounds, abortion pill information, and post-abortion support and healing (does not provide abortions).

Authorities responded to the building around 3:17 a.m.

They found that the building was vandalized with pro-choices messages — including one that read, "if abortions aren't safe, neither are you" — and had damage from fire and smoke.

In an online post after the arson, Life Choices Executive Director Kathy Roberts thanked the community for their support and prayers. She said the damage to the building is covered by their landlord's insurance, and the company's insurance will cover some of the items destroyed inside.

In November, the FBI's Denver Division announced that the reward for information leading to the identification, arrest, and conviction of the suspect or suspects involved in the arson increased from $10,000 to $17,000. The FBI on Wednesday announced an increased reward of $17,500 for information on the arson.

FBI Denver is assisting the Longmont Police Department, which is leading this investigation.

Anybody with information on this case is asked to call the FBI at 1-800-CALL-FBI or submit a tip online at tips.FBI.gov.