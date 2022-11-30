Reward increases for information on arson at Longmont Christian-centered crisis pregnancy center

LONGMONT, Colo. — The reward for information about an arson in June at a Christian-centered crisis pregnancy center in Longmont has increased to $17,000.

The FBI's Denver Division announced on Wednesday morning that the reward for information leading to the identification, arrest, and conviction of the suspect or suspects involved in the arson at Life Choices increased from $10,000 to $17,000.

The arson occurred between 2:45 and 3:30 a.m. on June 25 at the center, which is located at 20 Mountain View Avenue. This was just a few hours after a U.S. Supreme Court ruling that overturned Roe v. Wade.

Denver 7+ Colorado News Latest Headlines | November 30, 11am

Life Choices is described on its website as a Christ-centered ministry that “helps women and men who are in need of free services related to pregnancy and sexual health.” It offers client support, sex and pregnancy education, free pregnancy tests and ultrasounds, abortion pill information, and post-abortion support and healing (does not provide abortions).

Authorities responded to the building around 3:17 a.m.

They found that the building was vandalized with pro-choices messages — including one that read, "if abortions aren't safe, neither are you" — and had damage from fire and smoke.

In an online post after the arson, Life Choices Executive Director Kathy Roberts thanked the community for their support and prayers. She said the damage to the building is covered by their landlord's insurance, and the company's insurance will cover some of the items destroyed inside. The facility likely won't reopen until sometime in 2023.

FBI Denver is assisting the Longmont Police Department, which is leading this investigation.

Anybody with information on this case is asked to call the FBI at 1-800-CALL-FBI or submit a tip online at tips.FBI.gov.