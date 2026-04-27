Commercial fuel truck catches fire, creating potential hazmat situation in Littleton

LITTLETON, Colo. — A commercial fuel truck caught fire Monday morning, creating a potential hazmat situation, according to South Metro Fire Rescue.

This started on S. Santa Fe Drive, between W. Belleview Avenue and W. Union Avenue, around 5:38 a.m. Monday in front of a U-Haul facility.

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Santa Fe Drive is shut down in all directions in the area, according to the Littleton Police Department, and drivers are advised to avoid the area as first responders investigate what happened.



Watch the latest live report in the video player below.

Fuel truck catches fire, creating potential hazmat situation in Littleton

South Metro Fire Rescue said it's worried about the proximity of the truck fire to nearby buildings. The Denver Fire Department, Littleton Police Department and Englewood Police Department are all on scene assisting South Metro Fire Rescue.

Smoke is visible from miles away, as seen on Colorado Department of Transportation (CDOT) traffic cameras.

CDOT

This is a developing situation. Denver7 has a crew on the way to the scene, working to learn more. We will update this story when we have more information.