1 person dies after tanker truck crashes, catches fire in Englewood early Monday

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — One person died after a tanker truck crashed and caught fire on S. Santa Fe Drive in Englewood on Monday, according to the Englewood Police Department.

Around 5:23 a.m., officers with the Englewood Police Department responded to the 4900 block of S. Santa Fe Drive, about half a mile north of the W. Belleview Avenue interchange, after receiving reports of a crash with a tanker truck on fire. A Denver7 crew headed to the scene. A large plume of smoke could be seen from miles away.

South Metro Fire Rescue

When officers arrived, the truck was fully engulfed, police said. S. Santa Fe Drive was shut down between W. Belleview Avenue and W. Union Avenue. Some buildings in the area were evacuated as a precaution.

The fire was out by 11:15 a.m.

The driver of the tanker truck, who has not been identified, was found deceased inside the vehicle, Englewood police said. The Arapahoe County Coroner's Office will determine their identity.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

A nearby U-Haul business — at S. Santa Fe Drive and W. Chenango Avenue — and several of its vehicles were also damaged.

▶️ In the video below, watch Denver7's morning report on this fire, which shut down all of S. Santa Fe Drive on Monday morning.

Fuel truck catches fire, creating potential hazmat situation in Littleton

S. Santa Fe Drive was fully reopened by 3:45 p.m.

The Englewood Police Department said no other information is available.

Several other agencies responded to the crash, including the Littleton Police Department, Sheridan Police Department, Arapahoe County Sheriff's Office, South Metro Fire Rescue, Denver Fire Department, Colorado Department of Transportation, and the Environmental Protection Agency.