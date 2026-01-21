Two reports of coyote attacks on small dogs in the last two days, Lafayette Police Department says

LAFAYETTE, Colo. — There have been two coyote attacks on small dogs reported in the last two days, causing life-threatening injuries, the Lafayette Police Department said Tuesday.

The two attacks happened approximately four miles apart from each other. One dog was attacked in its yard on Shoshone Trail and the other in its yard off Hawk Ridge Road. Both yards back up to open space, according to Lafayette police.

One dog was attacked in the early morning hours, while another was hurt later in the morning, Lafayette police said.

Colorado Parks and Wildlife (CPW) were notified. Lafayette police pointed dog owners to CPW resources here for how to protect your pets, as well as yourself.

Related coverage:

