Coyote attacks in Broomfield have killed 3 pets so far, prompting warning from city officials

BROOMFIELD, Colo. — A string of coyote attacks in a Broomfield neighborhood which have so far claimed the lives of at least three pets prompted city officials this week to warn residents of their presence to prevent more wildfire attacks from happening in the future.

In a Facebook post Wednesday, officers with the Broomfield Police Department wrote the coyote kills have occurred “in and around” the Anthem neighborhood. So far, the city has received at least three reports related to deadly coyote attacks, they said.

“Our hearts are with those who have lost their beloved pets,” the officers wrote, but added that coyotes are “opportunistic hunters and will take advantage of any opportunity to prey on animals that appear vulnerable.”

Leaving your pet alone in the yard or simply standing by the door is not enough to deter coyotes from entering a yard, as they can scale a six-foot fence with ease, they said.

“To a coyote, a pet is not considered protected if its owner is watching from indoors,” and leaving them unattended can make them seem like prey to wild animals, officers wrote.

To avoid conflicts between wildlife and pets, which not only include coyotes but foxes, owls, hawks and eagles as well – all of whom can live in residential neighborhoods in Broomfield – officers shared some recommendations for homeowners:



Keep dogs on a short leash (6 ft. or less)

Avoid known or potential den sites and areas of thick vegetation

Do not allow dogs to "play" with coyotes or foxes

Do not leave pet food and water bowls outside

Always supervise your pet outside, including fenced backyards

Keep cats indoors

They also wrote that Colorado Parks and Wildlife (CPW) advises pet owners to remain within five feet of their pets at all times, “as close supervision and physical presence can help discourage coyotes from approaching or attempting to attack.”

City officials also said homeowners can assess the safety of their yard by making sure the pet owners are aware of the following “yard audit,” which you can read in the table below.

Tips to keep your yard coyote-free OK Fix N/A Solutions Pet Food Don't feed pets outside. Store all pet food indoors. Water sources Remove small ponds and fountains. Bird feeders Remove feeders or clean up spilled seeds. Fruit Remove ripe fruit and fallen fruit. Coyotes will even eat fruit off the vine or shrub. Gardens Make vegetable gardens inaccessible. Compost Keep fully enclosed. BBQ grills Clean up drippings and food around grill after every use. Trash Secure all trash containers with locking lids and place curbside the morning of trash pickup. Periodically clean cans to reduce residual odors. Landscaping Trim or remove vegetation to reduce hiding places or denning locations. Structures Restrict access under decks and sheds, around woodpiles, or any other structure that can provide cover or denning sites for coyotes or their prey. Fencing* Coyotes can scale 6-foot fences. However, larger fences can help reduce the risk of an attack when compared to small and split-rail fences. Pets Use a covered run if your pet must go outside by itself. Keep cats indoors. These solutions do not replace being in the yard with your pet. Residents are encouraged to share this information with their neighbors and friends. Attractants in a neighbor's yard can raise the risk of a conflict in yours. Minimizing conflicts is most effective when a neighborhood works together!

*Subject to HOA restrictions

“These measures lower the risk but cannot remove it entirely,” officers warned in their Facebook post.

Anyone looking for additional information on how to protect their pets can check out this FAQ or email Broomfield Open Space and Trails at openspace@broomfield.org.

Residents who encounter an aggressive coyote should call 911 or the police department’s non-emergency number at 303-438-6400.