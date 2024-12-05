Taco House closing original Denver location after nearly 70 years due to rising costs

DENVER — The iconic Taco House sign has been lighting up South Federal Boulevard since Feb. 1958. But after a nearly 67-year run, it will soon go dark for good.

Owner Greg Risch told Denver7 that the flagship restaurant is closing its doors at the end of December. The owner was emotional as he looked back on 66 years of serving the community.

“It really touches you when that many people you know care, and that's a big deal in the city,” he said.

Risch said most of his customers are long-time neighbors who continue to show up day after day for decades.

Many life milestones — birthdays, graduations, and remembrances of loved ones — have taken place at Taco House over the years. Of course, the everyday moments made it what it was — a second home for many folks who live nearby.

After much consideration, the decision to shut Taco House on Federal boiled down to rising operating costs.

“It'll be just sad to shut it down, but we have to. I mean, where the economy is and everything, it's just — you can't go on,” said Risch.

Taco House already raised its menu prices once.

“We barely made it through COVID,” Risch said. “Everybody wanted us to go back to all-you-can-eat, [but] we couldn't do it.”

Risch said he didn't want to make it any worse for the customers he calls family, especially at a time when many are cutting extra expenses like eating out.

Taco House will keep its Lakewood location open, where operating costs are cheaper.

Denver7 reported on multiple businesses across Denver that have shut down or moved out of town, citing similar financial strains over the past few years. Most recently, Denver7 reported on the closures of Señor Burritos and Taco Uprising.

We wanted to know if there were any plans to bring relief to small businesses in Denver, so we reached out to Mayor Mike Johnston. His office issued a statement saying in part, "it's more important now than ever that the city help protect these businesses. That's why Mayor Johnston's 2025 budget includes more than $35 million to support our local business community along with ongoing city programs to make it easier to start and grow a business."

Full statement:

“Denver's local businesses are the soul of our community, and Mayor Johnston is deeply committed to helping them thrive. With many Denverites feeling the squeeze of the national economy, it's more important now than ever that the city help protect these businesses. That's why Mayor Johnston's 2025 budget includes more than $35 million to support our local business community along with ongoing city programs to make it easier to start and grow a business. We are proud that Denver remains one of the most business-friendly cities in the state by limiting regulations and increasing city support for business owners. In fact, this year we've seen an increase of nearly 2,000 new business licenses compared to 2023, and we’re excited that some of Denver’s favorite small businesses have decided to expand their operations such as Leven and Emilia. We look forward to continuing our work to build a vibrant and thriving local economy."

Meanwhile, as the original Taco House gets ready to close its doors on South Federal Boulevard, there’s a resolve to continue building the decades-old community, even if it is a few miles away.

“My wife, she says, ‘How do you know everybody?’ They're just like family. So [it] makes me feel good that I can do that for the community and be well known,” said Risch.