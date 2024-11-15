Señor Burritos packing up, heading to Westminster after 34 years in Denver's Baker neighborhood

DENVER — A mainstay in Denver's Baker neighborhood since 1991 is packing its bags and leaving town.

Señor Burritos is shutting down its 1st Avenue location, citing Denver’s increase to the minimum wage as well as homelessness in the area.

The family who runs the business has built deep connections in the neighborhood over the past three decades.

“We have customers that came in here the first two years with their family, with the kids being little. And now the kids are coming in with their own kids,” said Martha Atta, whose parents created the burrito shop. “We made some really good friendships with a lot of the customers. It’s home.”

Denver7's Ethan Carlson Pictured: Vicente Baylon, whose grandparents started the small burrito shop, taking orders at the cash register

Leaving the area is tough for Vicente Baylon, a cashier at the restaurant and Martha’s nephew. He learned the ropes from the family that came before him.



“It’s kind of bittersweet right now to say goodbye to all our customers, our neighbors, our friends,” said Baylon.

The family, however, believes the move is a necessary one to stay financially afloat.

The minimum wage in Denver in 2020 was $12.85. It was increased to $17.29 in 2023 and $18.29 in 2024. In 2025, the city's minimum wage will increase to $18.81.

“Minimum wage in Denver is going up pretty high again,” said Baylon. “It’s tough for a small business to compete with the minimum wage here.”

The family said they've also seen an increase in the number of unhoused people outside of their store over the past few years.

“It’s been tough,” said Baylon. “I know it's hard times right now with the homeless situation, but it's tough to have them in front of the restaurant with the camps and the back door.”

Denver7's Ethan Carlson 35 gallons of award-winning green chili. The recipe won't be changing when they move to Westminster.

“We have customers that don't come in because they have to pass through the encampments,” said Atta. “They stand and loiter in front. They do their business around the restaurant. And it's just, it's hard for us in that sense. We want it to be safe for our customers to come in with their kids or themselves… I’m sure it gets scary for them, too.”

The 1st Avenue location will close for good on Monday, Dec. 23. The 2553 Kipling Street location in Lakewood will remain open. The family plans to open up their new Westminster store, located at 7195 Federal Boulevard, in mid to late January.

Though the location may be changing, the family said the recipes aren’t.

“Nothing's changing,” said Baylon. “Green chili is staying the same. Burritos are staying the same.”

If you want to learn more about the restaurant, you can check them out on Instagram.