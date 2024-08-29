Denver businesses are leaving South Broadway. What's pushing them out?

DENVER — Over the past several months, Denver7 has reported on some of the challenges facing businesses across town. From clubs to bakeries, businesses have been forced to close shop.

Among some of the issues business owners have cited for closures are crime, construction and for those along South Broadway, it’s high rents that are getting them priced out.

Mutiny Information Cafe is the latest business that has decided to leave the area and relocate elsewhere.

"We couldn't afford to stay where we're staying anymore. The neighborhood's changing," said Jim Norris, co-owner of Mutiny Information Cafe.

His shop, which has been a staple in the South Broadway corridor for Denver's counter-culture scene for more than a decade, will be opening in a new location in Englewood just a few miles south along the same stretch of road.

Norris said it'll have the same feel as the previous location.

"Maybe less chaos, more organized, focused on the things that we really enjoy a lot. We really enjoy comic books, we really enjoy coffee," he said. "Doing things like chess club, poetry, things like that. So there's the community aspect of it."

Norris told Denver7 the reason behind the decision was due to an increase in taxes and rent, but those weren't the only reasons — moving to Englewood was more appealing.

"Englewood has just bent over backwards. They want small businesses. They want local business down here, adamantly," added Norris. "You can tell when you walk down here, it's a lot safer to walk on the streets here."

Local Revenue losses mount for downtown Denver businesses surrounded by encampments Russell Haythorn

Just a few doors down from Mutiny's new location, you'll find Fancy Tiger Crafts Co-Op, which also recently made the move from South Broadway in Denver.

"Rent, really, was the biggest decision. A little bit like some of the construction and stuff that was happening down there was affecting our business a tiny bit, but mostly our rent skyrocketed the past couple of years," said co-owner Judy Gehrke-Gilbert. "Crime is up, and I know that staffing is more difficult because people feel less safe and stuff like that. This neighborhood has a lot less of that. It's really quiet, it's really mellow. Rent is cheaper, but it still has that same feel," she added.

We took those concerns to the Broadway Merchants Association, which provided Denver7 the following statement:

The Broadway Merchants Association continues to advocate for more than 100 small businesses on Broadway with events like the Broadway Halloween Parade which bring more than 30k people to our restaurants, bars and retail stores. In the past 4 years we have seen payroll taxes explode in Denver coupled with significantly higher minimum wage, rising interest rates/rents and ongoing homelessness challenges. These factors are directly linked to the current business environment in Denver which is borderline hostile. We have seen a 30% increase in vacancy rate on Broadway in one year. We are asking the Mayors office and city council to find ways to support the small businesses with tax and regulation relief measures. We will continue to see vacant storefronts and businesses leaving Denver until the city decides they want to support small businesses.



Luke Johnson, spokesperson

While Norris looks forward to this new chapter, he's hoping the city of Denver will do more to keep the other businesses around.

"Hopefully, Denver embraces small businesses and realizes the impact things have," he said.

We took those concerns to Denver Mayor Mike Johnston. His office provided us with the following statement:

"Supporting the homegrown businesses that make Denver so unique is a top priority for Mayor Johnston and the city. That's why we will continue to reduce street homelessness through All In Mile High while improving public safety and accessibility. Mayor Johnston will continue to work with business owners and City Council to help our local businesses stay and thrive in Denver."

Mutiny Information Cafe will be open in Denver until Sept. 22. The new location will open in Englewood on Oct. 4.