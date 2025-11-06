Passage of Vibrant Denver bond allocates $70 million to Park Hill Park transformation

DENVER — Voters on Tuesday passed the Vibrant Denver bond package, meaning several infrastructure projects are now greenlit, including the $70 million transformation of Park Hill Park.

Park Hill Park is Denver's fourth-largest park and opened to the public eight days ago, but it is bare bones. Paths have quickly become popular for dog walkers and runners.

Click here to see Denver7's detailed timeline about the Park Hill Golf Course.

Neighbors Chase Wagner and Ellie Cavanaugh enjoy walking their dog, Melo, along the paths.

"Some of the sidewalks around here are a little narrower, so being able to come up here and run the golf course is super nice," Wagner said.

Denver7 Pictured: Ellie Cavanaugh, Chase Wagner and their dog, Melo.

At last week's ribbon-cutting, city leaders warned that the park would remain in its current bare-bones state without voter approval of the bond.

"This space is opening as a park today, but it will not be a full park if you don't show up on Tuesday," said Denver City Councilman Darrell Watson at the ribbon cutting. "Y'all heard me, it will not be a full park if you do not show up on Tuesday. Your vote is needed to ensure that the investments in this space deliver for you and your family."

In an interview with Denver7 on Wednesday, Watson expressed relief at the bond's passage. When asked about a backup plan if Vibrant Denver hadn't passed, Watson said the alternative would have been challenging.

"Well, the Plan B was to try again," Watson said. "So, within the powers of the city, we would have to find other options to fund it. It would have been very difficult."

Denver7 Pictured: Darrell Watson, Denver City Council District 9

The $70 million earmarked for the park is expected to pay for the first phase of construction.

"I think with that $70 million, they're definitely going to have it cleaned up," Wagner said.

While the funding is secured, some Northeast Park Hill neighbors like Deronn Turner are taking a wait-and-see approach.

"I'm cautiously optimistic," Turner said. "And I'm cautiously optimistic because we have to have follow-through."

Denver7 Pictured: Deronn Turner, lives in Northeast Park Hill

Turner hopes the park will become the crown jewel of her neighborhood, but emphasized the importance of the city following through on its plans.

"I think this is an opportunity for the community, but specifically folks of color to say, you know, we've asked you for what we want, now we need you all to follow through with it," Turner said.

Preliminary plans from the design firm Sasaki include sports fields, a dog park and a field house.

Denver7 Pictured: Design renderings posted outside the entrance to Park Hill Park

However, nothing is set in stone. Watson said the neighborhood planning process is expected to take 12 to 18 months.

"My hopes and dreams for this is similar to the hopes and dreams of the folks that voted," Watson said. "They want to be able to have open space that their families can enjoy and build great memories right in Park Hill."