Election Day blog: Live updates for the November 2025 election

DENVER — The polls have closed in Colorado for the November 2025 election.

Colorado voters will decide the future of the state's universal school lunch program. Denver voters, specifically, will determine the fate of a nearly $1 billion bond package that would fund various infrastructure projects, and whether to uphold the city's ban on flavored nicotine products.

Tuesday 10 p.m. | Denver7 team coverage with the latest election results

Another round of Denver election results has come in to Denver7.

As of 10 p.m., the Vibrant Denver bond package has maintained its strong support.



Ballot Issue 2A - 60.49% "yes" (66,950 votes), 39.51% "no" (43,735 votes)

Ballot Issue 2B - 64.03% "yes" (71,017 votes), 35.97% "no" (39,900 votes)

Ballot Issue 2C - 67.25% "yes" (74,554 votes), 32.75% "no" (36,309 votes)

Ballot Issue 2D - 62.27% "yes" (69,063 votes), 37.73% "no" (41,842 votes)

Ballot Issue 2E - 63.89% "yes" (71,071 votes), 36.11% "no" (40,162 votes)

As for Referendum 310, the "yes" votes, which would keep the city's ban on flavored nicotine products, lead with 72.27% of the vote (80,005 votes), compared to 27.73% for "no" (30,696 votes).



Denver7 analyzes election results from races across Colorado | 10 p.m. Tuesday

Tuesday 9:30 p.m. | Denver voters support ban on flavored nicotine products, early results show

Early election results show Denver voters have decided to keep the city's ban on flavored nicotine products.

The ordinance to ban flavored tobacco products was first approved by the Denver City Council in an 11-1 vote in December 2024. After pushback and petitions from business owners, the issue was placed in the hands of voters.

A "yes" vote on Referendum 310 means keeping the ban, while a "no" vote means overturning the current ban.

These are the election results for Referendum 310 as of 8:30 p.m:



72.43% "yes" (71,457 votes)

27.57% "no" (27,203 votes)

Tuesday 9 p.m. | Vibrant Denver bond package sees strong support in early results

Early election results show strong support for the Vibrant Denver bond package, which would allocate nearly $1 billion to various infrastructure projects.

The bond package was broken down into five ballot issues (2A - 2E). These are the election results for each issue as of 8:30 p.m:



Ballot Issue 2A - 59.81% "yes" (59,430 votes), 40.19% "no" (39,933 votes)

Ballot Issue 2B - 63.26% "yes" (62,990 votes), 36.74% "no" (36,576 votes)

Ballot Issue 2C - 66.29% "yes" (65,451 votes), 33.71% "no" (33,280 votes)

Ballot Issue 2D - 61.63% "yes" (60,882 votes), 38.27% "no" (37,898 votes)

Ballot Issue 2E - 62.96% "yes" (62,398 votes), 37.04% "no" (36,705 votes)

Though the ballot issues have not been called, Denver Mayor Mike Johnston is claiming a victory. He issued a statement Tuesday night, thanking Denver voters for their support of the bond package.

“Tonight, Denver chose to invest in our city’s future, and we are deeply grateful,” the mayor said in a statement. “By approving all five measures of the Vibrant Denver Bond, residents said “yes” to better streets, stronger neighborhoods and more vibrant public spaces. These transformational investments will touch every part of our daily lives – from the roads we drive on and the parks we play in, to the libraries, health centers and shelters that strengthen our communities. Thank you to the voters of Denver, and every volunteer, community partner and resident who shared their voice, their time and their belief in what’s possible for Denver. Together, we’re building a stronger, more connected, and more vibrant city for generations to come.”

Tuesday 8:30 p.m. | Proposition MM projected to pass

Proposition MM has passed, the Associated Press projects. The proposition will raise state income taxes on households earning $300,000 or more annually to support the Healthy School Meals for All Program and the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP).



Voter pass Prop LL, MM: Analysis of 8:30 p.m. results on Election Night in Colorado

Tuesday 8 p.m. | Proposition LL projected to pass

Proposition LL has passed, the Associated Press projects. The move allows Colorado to use $12.4 million in surplus tax revenue from a 2022 voter-approved proposition to support the state's Healthy School Meals for All program.

Proposition LL has been CALLED: the ‘yes’ votes are successful, and the state can keep $12.4 million in excess tax revenue for the free school lunch program.



Tuesday 7 p.m. | Polls close in Colorado

The polls have officially closed across Colorado. Voters who were in line by 7 p.m. will still be able to cast their ballot.



The polls have closed in Colorado. Denver7 analyzes election results as of 7 p.m. Tuesday

Tuesday 5 p.m. | Two hours until polls close

Coloradans have until 7 p.m. to get to the polls and make their voices heard. Denver7 has team coverage of the election and will bring you the latest information once the polls close.