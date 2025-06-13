Meet Rhingo the rhino: New 30-foot climbable sculpture open to visitors at Denargo Market later this summer

DENVER — A new 30-foot, 22,000-pound climbable rhino sculpture will open to visitors at Denargo Market later this summer. This is an element of Denargo Market's first phase of redevelopment — building out four acres of public parks, plazas and recreational spaces.

"Whether you're climbing its sides, snapping a photo, or exploring our new parks and river activation, the rhino will welcome you to Denargo Market as a landmark that will be enjoyed for generations to come,” one of the joint venture partners — FORMATIV CEO — Sean Campbell said.

The community helped name Denargo Market's first major public art installation — Rhingo. The rhino sculpture is made of weatherized steel, all-weather climbable panels and lighting. Rhingo is located at the corner of 29th St. and Arkins Court, just off the South Platte River Trail.

The Denargo Market was originally built on 30 acres of land at 29th St. and Broadway, according to the Denver Public Library. It was home to Denver’s largest food market for much of the 20th century, according to the Denargo Market website. In July of 1971, a fire destroyed the market, leaving it largely vacant.

“The Denargo Market has been under development since the early 2000s,” Deputy Director of the North Denver Corner Stone Collaborative (NDCSC) Chris Pacheco told Denver7 in 2018.

The latest project, of which Rhingo is a part, broke ground in 2023 though. At completion, the redevelopment of Denargo Market will span 17 total acres in Denver's RiNo Art District.

