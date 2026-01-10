Hundreds in Denver protest ICE, remember Renee Good after her death at the hands of a federal agent

DENVER — Even on a cold Friday night, protesters gathered on the steps of the Colorado State Capitol in Denver with signs and chants to remember Renee Good and condemn the actions of Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) nationwide.

The death of Good is sparking protests across the country, and now Denver is demanding justice just days after the 37-year-old from Colorado Springs was shot and killed by an ICE agent in Minneapolis.

"I'm very appalled by what happened," said organizer McKenzee Hales.

For Hales, it's about accountability.

"I think it's a very dangerous precedent to set that, you know, ICE can go and attack legal citizens in this country," Hales said. "I think that it's a very slippery slope that I'm not interested in navigating."

Immigrants rights activist Jeanette Vizguerra kicked off the demonstration, standing in front of the crowd and continuing her activism after being in ICE custody in Aurora for more than nine months.

"This is my home," she said. "I need justice, not only for Renee, for all people who die in detention centers, for all the people who lost time in detention centers."

Denver7

From Colorado's Capitol, protesters poured into the streets of downtown Denver, marching their way to Union Station.

"Denver always shows up, and they're going to continue to show up until this is over," said Nancy Nixon, who joined the protest.

The Department of Homeland Security has defended the officer’s actions in the killing of the 37-year-old of woman in Minneapolis, saying he fired in self-defense. Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem has claimed, without evidence, that Good was part of a “mob of agitators" and described the incident as an “act of domestic terrorism” carried out against ICE officers by a woman who “attempted to run them over and rammed them with her vehicle.

National News Officer's cellphone video captures moments leading up to fatal ICE shooting Scripps News Group

The FBI is leading the investigation, and is refusing to cooperate with Minnesota law enforcement officials in a joint investigation into the deadly shooting. State and local officials have requested an independent investigation.

Demonstrations against ICE are expected to continue into the weekend across Colorado, from Superior to Centennial.

"Because enough is enough," Nixon said.

Denver7 reached out to the Denver ICE Field Office for comment and is still waiting to hear back.