‘You lose part of your life': Jeanette Vizguerra recounts her time inside Aurora ICE facility

DENVER — In her first sit-down interview since being released from the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement center in Aurora two weeks ago, immigrant rights activist Jeanette Vizguerra is sharing what she experienced during her nine months of detention and her plans for the future.

“Nine months, seven days in detention. In detention, (during) the complete day and complete night, the AC is open. The artificial lights have damaged my vision. They don’t have exercise very much in the room, which damaged my circulation,” Vizguerra said. “Sometimes the people don’t understand, in that time you lose your liberty. Not only lose your liberty, but you also lose time and part of your life.”

Vizguerra gained prominence after she took refuge in churches in Colorado to avoid deportation during the first Trump administration. Time magazine named her one of the world’s most influential people in 2017. She was arrested earlier this year in the parking lot of the Denver-area Target store where she worked.

She said every day in detention chipped away at the life she’s built for decades in Colorado. Vizguerra, who came to the state in 1997 from Mexico City, felt stuck inside the system.

“I’m a prisoner of politics in detention for my opinion for fighting strongly, for criticizing the government,” Vizguerra said. “I’ve paid taxes for 30 years. I don’t pick up anything, the government food stamps, or other benefits. I sometimes work one, two, or three jobs to maintain my family.”

Jeanette Vizguerra

Vizguerra said that while in detention, it was hard and expensive to communicate with friends and family members.

“Some people use the tablet one or two times per day. Each call is $7,” Vizguerra said.

Some ICE facilities provide tablets for rent for video visitation and messaging.

“Some people use $100 or $120 (a week) for commissary,” Vizguerra said. “Billions for them (ICE). This is one big business. And the story of immigration (is) the different administrations use immigration only for business.”

As she readjusts to life outside of the facility, she said community support sustained her emotionally while detained.

“I’m happy to watch how many people support me, not only here in Colorado, but also in other states around the country, around the world. For example, last week I received calls from some people from Spain, Italy, and China, for a documentary on me,” Vizguerra said.

But her homecoming isn’t quite what she imagined.

“My daughter, at this time, is leaving for the Air Force. Before I was arrested, she made the decision to enter the Army or the Air Force,” Vizguerra said.

With Luna Vizguerra joining the Air Force, Jeanette became eligible for parole in place, a military benefit for certain family members of military members and veterans, giving them temporary permission to be in the U.S. while they work toward permanent legal status.

Vizguerra’s attorneys filed a legal notice based on the military benefit, before a judge granted her a bond hearing.

Luna Vizguerra is currently at an Air Force training facility in Texas.

Vizguerra said she is grateful for her daughter’s decision and supports Luna’s desire to serve her country, but she wants her daughter at home in Colorado.

“I need my daughter here; I don’t need my daughter in the government. For me, it’s much better if my daughter’s not leaving me. And stay together, and continue to fight, maybe it’s more difficult. But I need my daughter to be with me. In this moment. I’m very emotional,” Vizguerra said.

But Vizguerra said her sadness is mixed with strength and determination.

“Some people (ask), ‘Jeanette, will you change everything? You quieter? Or are you intimidated by what happened in this moment?’ No, this is my responsibility, to continue to fight for my community,” Vizguerra said.

Vizguerra warned that she thinks her arrest and the arrest of thousands of non-violent immigrants are a distraction.

“Immigration is one distraction for this president, who broke his promise. The economy is very bad,” Vizguerra said. “My hope is the community opens your eyes, creates unity, and fights together.”

Vizguerra has been fighting deportation since 2009 after she was pulled over in suburban Denver and found to have a fraudulent Social Security card with her own name and birth date but someone else’s actual number, according to a 2019 lawsuit she brought against ICE. Vizguerra did not know the number belonged to someone else at the time, the lawsuit said.

