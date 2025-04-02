DPD announces new 10-officer unit to patrol downtown Denver, among other changes

DENVER – Denver Mayor Mike Johnston during a press conference on Wednesday announced the city will create a 10-officer unit in downtown Denver to address crime and safety issues.

Along with the “new dedicated downtown police unit”, Johnston announced Denver police horse patrols will also “be dedicated to downtown,” according to a news release.

In addition, the city of Denver plans to “expand outreach services” including greater medical help from the Denver Fire Department “to respond to medical crises,” according to the release.

The city said it would prioritize Denver Health bicycle paramedics to locations in downtown Denver, as part of the ‘Downtown Safety Action Plan.”

“Downtown Denver is not just the backbone of Denver’s economy, but it's the cultural and civic heart of the Mountain West,” said Denver Mayor Mike Johnston in the news release. “These new public safety resources -- coupled with $570 million in economic investments through the Downtown Development Authority, the completion of construction on 16th Street, and non-stop events and attractions all summer -- downtown is well on its way to being the vibrant core of our city once again.”

The changes come as crime has been a concern for visitors and residents in downtown, including after three people were stabbed in January in apparent random attacks on the 16th Street Mall and another attack near Union Station.

Two of the victims died.

The new police unit in downtown Denver will consist of officers on foot, bicycles and motorcycles.

Downtown Denver Partnership will provide 5 private security officers and additional Park Ranger shifts can be expected, said the city.

