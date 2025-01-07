CSP report shows auto theft on the decline in Colorado

DENVER — Colorado's auto theft rates are declining for the second year in a row.

According to a recent report from the Colorado State Patrol, auto theft in the state decreased by 25% compared to 2023.

Using an average loss value, the CSP said Colorado saved approximately $121,000,000 in total losses compared to the prior year.

The report states that overall, over the last two years, Colorado has seen a 41% reduction in auto thefts since 2022.

While auto theft in Colorado continues to decline, it’s still a problem in the state.

The Denver metro area remains the top spot in the state for auto theft, with 17,174 reports last year. According to the CSP report, that’s down from 21,578 cases the previous year.

The top 10 theft cities in Colorado were:

1. Denver

2. Aurora

3. Colorado Springs

4. Pueblo

5. Lakewood

6. Westminster

7. Thornton

8. Greeley

9. Englewood

10. Commerce City

The report did not indicate reasons for the decline. However, last year, law enforcement took down at least two auto theft rings operating in the Denver metro area.

Data shows that Hyundai and Kia makes continue to dominate the list of the most stolen vehicles in Colorado.

The Top 10 most stolen vehicles in Colorado in 2024 were

1. Chevrolet Silverado

2. Hyundai Elantra

3. Hyundai Sonata

4. GMC Sierra

5. Ford F-250

6. Ford F-150

7. Kia Optima

8. Kia Soul

9. Honda Civic

10. Kia Sportage