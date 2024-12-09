'These weren't simply individuals looking to steal a car for a joy ride:' 17 indicted in Denver car theft ring

DENVER — On Monday, Denver's District Attorney's Office announced the indictment of 17 people it said ran a vehicle theft ring in the Denver metro area.

Denver District Attorney Beth McCann said a Denver grand jury returned a 222-count indictment in which it named 17 defendants charged with numerous violations of the Colorado Organized Crime Control Act, or COCCA.

More than 100 of those counts were for auto theft, and more than a dozen counts for drug possession and distribution.

"We're here today to talk about the results of a more than year-long multi-agency, as you can see, a multi jurisdictional investigation into a major stolen car ring in Denver and the metro area," DA McCann said. "As you can see, a lot of agencies, a lot of collaboration among the different federal and state agencies and city as a result of this investigation."

McCann said it is alleged the defendants stole at least 190 vehicles between September 2022 and February 2024, with the majority of the vehicles stolen between May and October of 2023.

It's alleged the defendants would steal the vehicles from and near Denver International Airport, take those vehicles across the U.S., Mexico border where they would give them to drug cartel members in exchange for drugs like cocaine, meth, and fentanyl. Officials said the defendants would then import those drugs back into the U.S. and bring them into Denver.

"It is something akin to what we might see in a Hollywood movie," said David Olesky, a Special Agent in Charge with the DEA's Rocky Mountain Field Division. "This network targeted vehicles here in the Denver Metro area, which were desired by Mexico based drug trafficking organizations, which could best be modified to support ballistic armor, as well as be mounted with high caliber munitions and firearms."

Olesky said the defendants preferred vehicles to steal were larger pickup trucks like F-250's, raptors, even high-end SUV's.

"The Mexico based drug cartels are a multi-billion dollar enterprise, while the trafficking of illegal drugs may be their principal source of revenue, their lines of business include arms trafficking, human trafficking, and this investigation also affirmed stolen vehicles," he said.

Officials told Denver7 they believe the defendants targeted Denver and its airport because of location.

"Denver is uniquely geographically situated in that we have a major international airport, and we have a lot of surrounding states which don't have the same access to international travel or other flights," said Alison Foley, a prosecutor with Denver's DA office. "You have a lot of people driving in, generally from the mountains, generally in four wheel drive vehicles or larger pickup trucks, who are coming to Denver for the purposes of being able to take a long flight or to go to travel somewhere for a significant amount of time."

Local Colorado auto thefts declined in 2023, but the troubling trend continues Jeff Anastasio

"We are also on I-25 and on I-70, which makes moving vehicles out of the city and county of Denver relatively easy," she said. "Some of these individuals have explained to us that they were able to get in a car in the city and county of Denver. They drove straight south until they dropped the car off in El Paso, and that ended their role in this part of the organization."

Foley went on to say 11 of the 17 people indicted are in custody.

"Each of the individuals pictured on this board played, played a slightly different role within the organization," she said. "Some of these individuals were directly tied into the cartel and are currently, we believe, located in Mexico."

How Colorado auto and catalytic converter theft victims can get money back

Denver7 reached out to Denver International Airport for information regarding car thefts at airport-owned parking lots.

They said between January 2023 and November 2023, there were a reported 716 vehicles stolen from the airport.

Between January 2024 and November 2024, 273 vehicles were reported stolen from the airport.

They provided the following statement:

DEN, just like other airports, is a target rich environment due to the number of vehicles in our parking facilities. 99.9 percent of drivers who park at DEN do not experience these issues.



However, one auto theft is one too many. Through a focused and coordinated effort with our law enforcement partners and contractors to improve and increase security measures, surveillance, and enforcement, auto thefts at DEN continue to significantly decline.



DEN auto theft statistics include theft from rental car facilities. These locations maintain their own operations that are not managed by the airport. Theft statistics from rental car companies include missing inventory and vehicles that are past due (not yet returned).

Read the full indictment in the document below: