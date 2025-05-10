Denver business owners hopeful as 16th Street reopening events approach

DENVER — In recent years, Denver’s 16th Street Mall became infamous for all the wrong reasons.

Derek Friedman owns Sportsfan, a sports retail store on 16th Street. Three years ago, his shoplifting losses were piling up so much, he started charging customers a 1% fee on all items, calling it a "Denver Crime Spike Fee."

Last month, he announced he had changed his mind, but not because he had recouped his losses.

“I ended [the crime fee] because things had started to look and feel normal,” he said during a press conference last month, when the city announced a dedicated downtown police unit. “They started to look and feel like when I had bought the business [in 2014].”

Other business owners who spoke with Denver7 along 16th Street Friday are also feeling more optimistic.

Once chaotic construction is now nearing completion.

“For a while there, you know, the whole street was torn up and it was dismal,” said Anthony Mantelli, general manager of West Saloon and Kitchen at 16th and Glenarm.

The restaurant is about to get its outdoor patio back as adjacent construction wraps up.

“Once things started to come together, they came together very quickly,” he said.

There is hope for the revamped 16th Street, but there are also issues that remain. It’s easy to find empty offices and storefronts along the mall.

A Downtown Denver Partnership report released this week shows slow growth for overall downtown activity since 2022, though foot traffic is still well below pre-pandemic levels.



Read the full report below

A deadly stabbing spree on the mall in January led the city to dedicate more police resources downtown to address safety concerns.

“We've noticed a big increase in police activity on the mall and, you know, not for any other reason than just visibility, and that visual aspect helps people feel comfortable,” said Mantelli, who hopes more comfort will lead to more customers.

The city is also planning events to bring crowds back, including a concert featuring house music artist Fisher on Memorial Day at 16th and Welton Street. The Downtown Denver Partnership says a summer kick-off weekend, scheduled for May 31 through June 1 on 16th Street, will include music, markets, and the International Speed Climbing World Cup.

DDP said construction will be complete on 10 of 16th Street’s 13 blocks by the end of May, with the full project complete by late summer or early fall.

Mantelli is bullish on the area’s future.

“It's a big change from what it was before,” he said. “This is kind of the heart and soul of our city. I think it's a great place to come hang out.”