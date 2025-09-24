DDPHE proposes $217,000 in cuts to Denver Animal Protection amid city's budget shortfall

DENVER — The Denver Department of Public Health and Environment (DDPHE) has proposed $217,000 in cuts to Denver Animal Protection's 2026 budget as the City of Denver looks to shore up its multi-million-dollar budget shortfall.

Denver7 has closely tracked efforts to fix the $200 million budget shortfall. The city laid off 169 city workers, eliminated more than 600 open positions, and started requiring furlough days to help balance the budget.

Last month, Denver Mayor Mike Johnston laid out his 2026 budget proposal, which included millions in budget cuts.

Denver Denver mayor unveils 2026 budget proposal amid $200 million shortfall Danielle Kreutter

This week, city departments are presenting their 2026 budget proposals to the Denver City Council, which must approve the final budget.

DDPHE presented its plan on Tuesday, which includes $217,000 in cuts to Denver Animal Protection (DAP). The shelter is projecting 12,547 intakes in 2026 — a record for DAP.

“You will notice that some of our cuts will have an impact," DDPHE executive director Karin McGowan said during Tuesday's presentation. "We are going to do less, and we are going to do it well."

The proposed reductions would include eliminating 2 filled positions and 2.67 vacant positions. One filled position would be moved to alternate funding, according to the presentation.

DAP would also reduce its community engagement services, such as vaccines.

DDPHE

DAP said there would be fewer animal protection officers to provide around-the-clock animal rescues. Instead, the department would focus on higher-level complaints, such as dog bites or injured animal reports.

“It's going to take us longer, or maybe not at all, if a dog is running down the street in a neighborhood and [they] don't know where they belong,” McGowan said.

Dog owners told Denver7 there's already a lack of enforcement, and further cuts would worsen the issue.

“It's not like you see a whole lot of animal protection anyway,” said Edmond Horsey.

Others worried about the toll the lack of services would take on owners who are struggling to care for their animals.

“There's many people moving to Denver, and it's growing, and there's more and more dogs out there, and more and more people need help,” said David Carollo.

Denver7 took their concerns to DDPHE. In a statement, a spokesperson said, "We will continue to prioritize public safety, humane care and our open admission policy (we never turn an animal away)."

Pet parents remain hopeful that DAP's services will continue amid the budget cuts.

“You know [every animal] deserves a good life, so you want to make sure that the city's out there helping the animals as best they possibly can,” said Carollo.