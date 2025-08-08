Big Brothers Big Sisters of Colorado in need of over 200 mentors

DENVER — As of early August, over 200 children are on a waiting list for Big Brothers Big Sisters o Colorado waiting to be paired with a mentor.

Denver7 is following up with Big Brothers Big Sisters of Colorado and learning more about the need for mentors in the community.

Wanya Reese | Denver7

"Channel Seven has helped attract so many more mentors, especially diverse mentors. So I'm very grateful for that. But it seems like no matter how many we get, more [kids] come," President and CEO of Big Brothers Big Sisters of Colorado Elycia Cook said.

Big Brothers Big Sisters of Colorado has made progress in getting children matched with a mentor. The waiting list typically contains over 300 kids. Despite that progress, 247 kids are currently on a waiting list. Cook said 70% of those are young men.

Wanya Reese | Denver7

Some mentees are dealing with traumatic events, kids not being raised by a birth parent and even single moms raising moms, according to Cook. With all of that in mind, there is a need for mentors of all ages and backgrounds.

"You don't have to be perfect, you just have to be present, you have to understand that every child needs a trusting, caring adult in their lives who is not their parent. And again, mentorship has been proven as one of the most cost-effective ways to the community and recognized by the CDC as a prevention model for so many, so many things. So our process is really simple," Cook said.

If you would like to become a mentor, you can follow this link to get the process started. While you consider becoming a mentor, you can also support the organization by attending the Big Little Gala on September 11.

Prior coverage:

