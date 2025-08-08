Big Brothers Big Sisters of Colorado in need of over 200 mentors

DENVER — As of early August, over 200 children are on a waiting list for Big Brothers Big Sisters o Colorado waiting to be paired with a mentor.
Denver7 is following up with Big Brothers Big Sisters of Colorado and learning more about the need for mentors in the community.
"Channel Seven has helped attract so many more mentors, especially diverse mentors. So I'm very grateful for that. But it seems like no matter how many we get, more [kids] come," President and CEO of Big Brothers Big Sisters of Colorado Elycia Cook said.
Big Brothers Big Sisters of Colorado has made progress in getting children matched with a mentor. The waiting list typically contains over 300 kids. Despite that progress, 247 kids are currently on a waiting list. Cook said 70% of those are young men.
Some mentees are dealing with traumatic events, kids not being raised by a birth parent and even single moms raising moms, according to Cook. With all of that in mind, there is a need for mentors of all ages and backgrounds.
"You don't have to be perfect, you just have to be present, you have to understand that every child needs a trusting, caring adult in their lives who is not their parent. And again, mentorship has been proven as one of the most cost-effective ways to the community and recognized by the CDC as a prevention model for so many, so many things. So our process is really simple," Cook said.
If you would like to become a mentor, you can follow this link to get the process started. While you consider becoming a mentor, you can also support the organization by attending the Big Little Gala on September 11.
