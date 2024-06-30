Big Brothers Big Sisters of Colorado receive significant award

DENVER — Big Brothers Big Sisters of Colorado is celebrating a significant award that recognizes its commitment to matching kids in the community with mentors. Studies from the nonprofit show that kids who get matched are more likely to avoid risky behavior while gaining a new positive influence.

The nonprofit says mentors are still needed, particularly for young men of color. With work still needed, the Denver organization is getting some recognition from its national office with an Impact Award.

"We were one of three agencies to receive the award out of 230 affiliates for making more matches than the national average of 5% or greater more. I don't know how much greater, because they just said 5% or greater more, but it was quite an honor," President & CEO of Big Brothers Big Sisters Colorado Elycia Cook said.

While winning the award at the organization's national convention in Dallas was great, Cook says there is still work that needs to be done.

Cook told Denver7 that more than 400 young people in the community still need a mentor, and about 90% of those are boys of color, specifically African American and Hispanic. She says most of those young men need a mentor who looks like them and has dealt with similar experiences.

While the state's Big Brothers Big Sisters chapter is excited about winning the award, Cook says the community's help is still needed.

"It makes me feel proud of the way the Denver community is stepping up. It makes me feel just excited for so many youth to have a positive role model in their lives, but we still have so much work to do," Cook said.

If you are interested in learning more about Big Brothers Big Sisters of Colorado, you can find information here. If you would like to become a mentor, you can click this link for more information.